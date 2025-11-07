6 Better Places to Put Your Money Than a Checking Account

Keeping a big balance in your checking account feels smart, until you realize it's one of the easiest ways to lose money without noticing.

That cash likely isn't earning interest, and inflation keeps chipping away at its value every day. In other words, your "safe spot" for money is actually where it goes to shrink.

You want to keep enough cash in your checking account to cover short-term bills, but here are better places to keep your extra cash.