6-Month or 5-Year CDs: Which Are Better in August 2025?

CDs shine when the economy feels unpredictable (e.g. right now!). You can snag guaranteed returns in the 4.00% APY range and ignore all the noise from Wall Street, Fed chatter, and dramatic headlines.

The only real question is: how long do you want to tie up your money?

Let's weigh the pros and cons of 6-month vs. 5-year CDs -- plus a third option that might surprise you.

Rate comparison: 6-month vs. 5-year CDs

Here's a quick snapshot of the top CD rates in August 2025:

Top 6-month CDs: Around 4.20% APY

Around 4.20% APY Top 5-year CDs: Roughly 3.75% APY

To put that into dollars, if you invested $10,000 in a 6-month CD today, you'd earn about $210 by maturity.

But stick that same $10,000 into a 5-year CD and you'd pocket roughly $2,010 over the full term.

The real wildcard is where rates go next. If the Fed starts cutting rates soon (that's what many experts are predicting will happen in September) then chasing short-term CDs over and over may not pay off.

In that case, a lower-yielding 5-year CD could actually leave you ahead in the long run.

Of course, you don't have to choose one or the other. Splitting money between short- and long-term CDs (aka "CD laddering") is a common way to hedge your bets.

When a 6-month CD makes sense

Short-term CDs are all about flexibility. Your cash is tied up for just half a year, which means you can pivot quickly when rates shift or new opportunities pop up.

Plus, 6-month CDs are offering some of the highest yields in the CD world right now.

The downside is early next year when your CD matures, what's the next play? If you already know you'll likely roll into another CD term, you're kind of rolling the dice on where rates stand at that time.

A 6-month CD might be smart if you: