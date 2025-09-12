6-Month or 5-Year CDs: Which Are Better in September 2025?

CDs shine when the economy feels unpredictable (like right now!). You can snag guaranteed returns around the 4.00% APY mark and tune out the noise from Wall Street, Fed chatter, and scary headlines.

But how long should you lock in your money?

Let's break down the case for 6-month vs. 5-year CDs -- and compare today's top rates in mid September.

Rate comparison: 6-month vs. 5-year CDs

Here's a quick look at some of the best CD rates in September 2025:

Top 6-month CD: around 3.75% APY

around 3.75% APY Top 5-year CD: 3.60% APY

If you dropped $10,000 into a 6-month CD today, you'd walk away with about $186 in interest by maturity. That same $10,000 in a 5-year CD would grow to about $1,934 over the full term.

And here's a little curveball worth mentioning… Some banks are offering 8-month or 14-month CDs above 4.00% APY. These are worth a look if you're looking for higher yields and are OK with less conventional terms.

When a 6-month CD makes sense

Short-term CDs are great if you like flexibility. Your money is only tied up for half a year, so you can pivot quickly if rates change or you find a better opportunity.

The biggest thing to consider is where rates might be when your CD matures early next year. Given expected rate cuts in late 2025 you might find yourself with much lower APY options for renewal.

A 6-month CD might be a good move if you: