6-Month vs. 5-Year CDs: What's Best for Your Money Now?

CDs are built for times like this. With the Fed officially cutting rates in September (and signaling more cuts on the horizon through 2027), locking in guaranteed returns can feel like a safe harbor.

The tricky part is deciding how long to commit your money.

Let's break down the pros and cons of 6-month and 5-year CD options, plus a third route that might fit better if you want both growth and flexibility.

Rate comparison: 6-month vs. 5-year CDs

Here's a snapshot of the best CD rates in late September 2025:

Top 6-month CD: around 3.75% APY

around 3.75% APY Top 5-year CD: 3.60% APY

That means a $10,000 deposit in a 6-month CD earns about $186 by maturity. The same $10,000 in a 5-year CD grows to about $1,934 over the full term.