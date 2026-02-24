6-Month vs. 5-Year CDs: What's the Best Investment in February 2026?
Right now, the top short-term CDs are hovering around 3.75% to 4.00% APY, while 5-year CDs are sitting closer to 3.00% to 3.50% APY.
That's not the historical norm. Usually longer terms pay more as a premium for locking in your funds. But with the market expecting rates to fall over the next few years, banks are pricing that into their longer-term products right now.
So which CD term makes more sense for your money? The answer comes down to what you're saving for -- and how long you can leave it alone.
Short-term CDs: the case for keeping it flexible
If you want the highest rate available today, short-term CDs are where it's at.
Here's a quick look at what your money could earn right now:
|CD Term
|APY
|Earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|4.00%
|$98
|6-month
|3.75%
|$185
|12-month
|3.75%
|$375
|5-year
|3.50%
|$2,021
The trade-off with a 6-month CD is obvious -- you'll need to reinvest when it matures. If rates drop later this year (which many economists expect), your next CD might pay less.
But for money you know you'll need later in 2026, a 6-month CD is a great fit. It locks in a competitive rate with minimal commitment.
Worth noting: some banks are offering oddball terms that are quite competitive. Synchrony Bank, for example, is currently offering 4.10% APY on a 14 Mo. CD -- which is a sweet spot if you want a little more time without sacrificing rate.
Long-term CDs: lower rates, but guaranteed stability
The case for a 5-year CD is more about having certainty and guaranteed income vs. locking in the highest rate.
If the Fed cuts rates two or three more times over the next couple of years (which is plausible), locking in 3.50% APY today could look pretty smart. What you lock in today is what you keep.
Here's who a 5-year CD makes sense for:
- You have money you genuinely won't need for five years
- You want a set-it-and-forget-it savings strategy
- You're worried about rates falling and want to lock in now
- You're building toward a very specific goal, like a home down payment, a big trip, or retirement padding
Just one thing to keep in mind before you commit to a long-term CD… Pulling out early will cost you. Most banks charge an early withdrawal penalty, so make sure you won't need that cash before the CD matures.
How a CD ladder gets you the best of both worlds
CDs are rarely a one-size-fits-all answer. But a CD ladder comes pretty close.
Here's the idea: instead of putting all your money into one term, you split it across multiple CDs that mature at different times. This lets you capture today's higher short-term rates AND lock in some long-term stability -- without tying up all your cash at once.
For example, if you have $20,000 in cash to work with, here's what a simple ladder might look like:
- $5,000 in a 6-month CD at ~4.00% APY
- $5,000 in a 1-year CD at ~3.75% APY
- $5,000 in a 3-year CD at ~3.50% APY
- $5,000 in a 5-year CD at ~3.25% APY
A setup like this would mean smaller lots of your cash would be maturing every year or two. Each time one CD matures, you can either use the cash or store it in a high-yield savings account temporarily.
And if rates are still solid when that shorter CD matures, you roll it into a new one.
It's a smart way to stay flexible without leaving money on the table.
The bottom line
Whether you go short-term, long-term, or build a ladder, the most important move is getting your money out of a low-yield account and into something that actually works for you.
CD rates are still strong right now -- but they won't stay this way forever. Lock something in while you can.
Compare today's top CD rates and find the right term for your savings goals.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresSynchrony Financial is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.