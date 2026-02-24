6-Month vs. 5-Year CDs: What's the Best Investment in February 2026?

Published on Feb. 24, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Right now, the top short-term CDs are hovering around 3.75% to 4.00% APY, while 5-year CDs are sitting closer to 3.00% to 3.50% APY.

That's not the historical norm. Usually longer terms pay more as a premium for locking in your funds. But with the market expecting rates to fall over the next few years, banks are pricing that into their longer-term products right now.

So which CD term makes more sense for your money? The answer comes down to what you're saving for -- and how long you can leave it alone.

Short-term CDs: the case for keeping it flexible

If you want the highest rate available today, short-term CDs are where it's at.

Here's a quick look at what your money could earn right now:

CD Term APY Earnings on $10,000
3-month 4.00% $98
6-month 3.75% $185
12-month 3.75% $375
5-year 3.50% $2,021
Data source: Author's calculations.

The trade-off with a 6-month CD is obvious -- you'll need to reinvest when it matures. If rates drop later this year (which many economists expect), your next CD might pay less.

But for money you know you'll need later in 2026, a 6-month CD is a great fit. It locks in a competitive rate with minimal commitment.

Worth noting: some banks are offering oddball terms that are quite competitive. Synchrony Bank, for example, is currently offering 4.10% APY on a 14 Mo. CD -- which is a sweet spot if you want a little more time without sacrificing rate.

Rates as of Feb. 20, 2026
Synchrony Online CD

Synchrony Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.10%
Term:
14 Months
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for

On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.

Long-term CDs: lower rates, but guaranteed stability

The case for a 5-year CD is more about having certainty and guaranteed income vs. locking in the highest rate.

If the Fed cuts rates two or three more times over the next couple of years (which is plausible), locking in 3.50% APY today could look pretty smart. What you lock in today is what you keep.

Here's who a 5-year CD makes sense for:

  • You have money you genuinely won't need for five years
  • You want a set-it-and-forget-it savings strategy
  • You're worried about rates falling and want to lock in now
  • You're building toward a very specific goal, like a home down payment, a big trip, or retirement padding

Just one thing to keep in mind before you commit to a long-term CD… Pulling out early will cost you. Most banks charge an early withdrawal penalty, so make sure you won't need that cash before the CD matures.

How a CD ladder gets you the best of both worlds

CDs are rarely a one-size-fits-all answer. But a CD ladder comes pretty close.

Here's the idea: instead of putting all your money into one term, you split it across multiple CDs that mature at different times. This lets you capture today's higher short-term rates AND lock in some long-term stability -- without tying up all your cash at once.

For example, if you have $20,000 in cash to work with, here's what a simple ladder might look like:

  • $5,000 in a 6-month CD at ~4.00% APY
  • $5,000 in a 1-year CD at ~3.75% APY
  • $5,000 in a 3-year CD at ~3.50% APY
  • $5,000 in a 5-year CD at ~3.25% APY

A setup like this would mean smaller lots of your cash would be maturing every year or two. Each time one CD matures, you can either use the cash or store it in a high-yield savings account temporarily.

And if rates are still solid when that shorter CD matures, you roll it into a new one.

It's a smart way to stay flexible without leaving money on the table.

The bottom line

Whether you go short-term, long-term, or build a ladder, the most important move is getting your money out of a low-yield account and into something that actually works for you.

CD rates are still strong right now -- but they won't stay this way forever. Lock something in while you can.

Compare today's top CD rates and find the right term for your savings goals.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.