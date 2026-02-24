6-Month vs. 5-Year CDs: What's the Best Investment in February 2026?

Right now, the top short-term CDs are hovering around 3.75% to 4.00% APY, while 5-year CDs are sitting closer to 3.00% to 3.50% APY.

That's not the historical norm. Usually longer terms pay more as a premium for locking in your funds. But with the market expecting rates to fall over the next few years, banks are pricing that into their longer-term products right now.

So which CD term makes more sense for your money? The answer comes down to what you're saving for -- and how long you can leave it alone.

Short-term CDs: the case for keeping it flexible

If you want the highest rate available today, short-term CDs are where it's at.

Here's a quick look at what your money could earn right now: