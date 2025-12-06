6 Smart Money Habits to Start in 2026

If possible, invest at least 10% of your income. You can do that in a 401(k) at your work, an individual retirement account (IRA), an individual brokerage account -- or all of the above.

Even smaller amounts add up -- the important thing is that you're saving for your future. If you're new to the stock market, consider something like an index fund, which can offer steady, long-term growth, instead of trying to beat the market.

If you want to get started today, check out our list of the best brokerages available now.