7 Habits of the Super Rich You Can Adopt Today
Build your way toward wealth today
There's always room for improvement in life -- and when it comes to personal finance, there are plenty of lessons we can all learn from the super rich.
Whether you're looking for ways to save more money or are just a few good habits to improve your life, the ultra-wealthy might be a good role model. Here's how the super rich use their time and money, according to financial planners.
1. They set goals for their dreams
Tom Corley, an accountant, financial planner, and author of Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals, says that one thing wealthy people do nearly every day is set goals. Corley says that 80% of the wealthy people he interviewed spent an hour a day doing this.
Sitting down and putting your ideas down on paper is easy to do. It also makes you 42% more likely to achieve your goals if you write them down, according to research from Dr. Gail Matthews.
2. They stay out of debt
Certified Financial Planner Faron Daugs told CNBC a few years ago that his wealthy clients avoid debt and try to pay off what they owe quickly. This may mean avoiding high-interest credit cards and other forms of consumer debt.
America's credit card debt topped $1 trillion recently. That's a pretty clear sign that a lot of us would benefit from a better credit card strategy -- or a 0% APR credit card if we're already in debt.
Want an easy way to save on interest today? Check out our list of the best balance transfer credit cards available now.
3. They learn new things
Most rich people Corley wrote about took an hour daily to learn something new or perfect a skill enough to be proficient.
It doesn't have to be related to your job, either. For example, billionaire and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has learned jiu-jitsu and competes in tournaments.
4. They have emergency funds
Most financial experts recommend having three to six months' worth of expenses in a savings account. But the wealthy typically have six to nine months' worth saved up, according to Daugs.
The reason is simple: to protect against job loss, medical issues and other emergencies. And if you want to earn more on your emergency fund, consider opening one of our favorite high-yield savings accounts today.
5. They exercise
It probably won't benefit your bottom line, unless you're a fitness influencer. But aside from getting you in shape, regular exercise also reduces stress, and improves mental focus -- which can help you with your finances and elsewhere.
You don't need an expensive gym membership, either; you can easily meet your fitness goals on a budget. A yoga mat or a pair of running shoes is a perfect place to start.
6. They build relationships
Corley's research found that 90% of rich people he spoke with spend 30 minutes per day building relationships.
Some of it was networking, sure. But they also made sure to keep in contact with the people they knew, whether it was for a life event or just to say hello. Those little interactions add up and can make for a healthier, happier you.
7. They have additional income streams
Now back to the financial stuff: Almost all of the super rich invest their excess cash, whether it's with stocks, real estate, venture capital or something else. The biggest key here is diversification -- spreading your money across different investments so that you're protected if one or two things go south.
As you've probably noticed, none of these habits are earth-shattering. Much of the super rich's habits are just simple, practical steps toward improving their lives.
And while most of us don't have access to the same resources as the ultra-wealthy, it doesn't mean we can't learn a few good habits from them.
