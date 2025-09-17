7 High-Return, Low-Risk Investments for Retirees

A money market fund is a mutual fund that invests in low-risk securities. For example, a money market fund might invest in municipal debt, corporate bonds, or Treasury bills. They're safe, stable, and allow you to access your money in an emergency.

Not to be confused with the money market accounts (MMAs) typically offered by banks and credit unions, money market funds are not FDIC insured. Instead, they're an investment product sold through brokers. Still, due to what they're invested in, money market funds are one of the safer investment options available.