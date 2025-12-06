7 Little-Known Income Sources the IRS Expects a Piece Of

Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts are offering interest rates hovering at or above 4.00%. That could put $400 or more in your pocket in a year with a $10,000 initial balance.

You might not even notice these earnings because our bank deposits the funds automatically each month. But it's still taxable income, and you have to report it to the IRS.

If you don't know how much you've earned on your savings account funds, try looking back at your bank statements or contacting your bank for help.

