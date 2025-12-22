7 Small Changes That Could Have a Big Impact on Your Finances in 2026

You've heard the big-money advice that gets tossed around. Sell your car. Move in with a roommate. Become a 5-star chef overnight and homecook all your meals for cheap.

Yeah… those changes might help -- but they're not always realistic for everyone. And honestly, they require a ton of sacrifice most people aren't ready for.

Well I'm here to tell you that smaller moves can still go a long way. Here are seven little moves you can make in 2026 that can stack, compound, and help move the money needle in your life.

1. Move your cash to a higher interest account

If you've got any cash still sitting in a big bank account (like BofA, Chase, or Wells Fargo) it's likely earning 0.01% APY. That's pennies in interest every year.

Instead, if you move that money over to a top high-yield savings account (HYSA) offering 4.00% or more, you're looking at 400X the interest.

Let's say you've got $5,000 in savings:

At 0.01% APY = $0.50 in a year

At 4.00% APY = $200 in a year

That's free money just for switching accounts.

And if you don't have cash savings yet, opening a new account is still a great move to help you save more. Even building up a $500 emergency fund is a huge step, and it's easier when the money lives in a separate account, not attached to your spending.

Compare today's top high-yield savings accounts here.

2. Keep tabs on your credit score

Your credit score is a super important part of your financial life. It affects your car insurance rate, mortgage eligibility, and the interest you'll pay on loans. The higher your score, the less you usually pay.

Most credit cards offer free credit monitoring tools, and they're super easy to use. You'll get alerts if anything changes, plus a snapshot of how your score is trending over time.

3. Double-check your credit card rewards

This one hit me recently. After a quick budget review I realized my wife and I were dropping hundreds on Amazon orders -- household stuff, kids' supplies, last-minute gifts, etc.

So I picked up Amazon's Prime Visa and now earn 5% cash rewards on every Amazon purchase. That's real cash rewards on spending I'm already doing -- plus there's a killer welcome offer right now if you're a Prime member.

Moral of the story: match your card to your current spending habits. A quick review of the top rewards cards can help you find one that earns you hundreds more in rewards next year.

4. Open an IRA and automate transfers

By far my fave retirement account is a Roth IRA. It lets you stash money away to grow tax-free, and when you take it out in retirement, the withdrawals are tax-free too.

Some Roth IRA brokers now offer a 1% match on contributions. And even if you just put in $100 a month, it can grow pretty big over time. If you invest $100/month on autopilot and earn an average 8% for 30 years, you'll build up an account worth $135,000+ in tax-free dollars.

The key is to automate it. Set up recurring transfers and try your hardest to forget about it.

5. Add a 24-hour rule for purchases over $100

Impulse spending catches everyone. I like to think of myself as a controlled spender -- yet I have approximately seven surfboards in the garage that barely get used.

A simple fix to curb impulse spending is to wait 24 hours before buying anything over $100 (or any limit you set yourself). If you still want it after a day -- go for it. But more often than not, the urge fades and your wallet stays full.

Even if this stops you from just one regretful purchase per month, that's a cool $1,200 you'd save throughout the next year.

6. Pause interest and attack your credit card debt

If you're carrying credit card debt, a balance transfer credit card could help give you a clean slate.

Many cards offer 0% intro APR for 12 to 21 months, which means you can pause interest for all of 2026 and have breathing room to hammer down your debt balance.

Let's say you owe $4,000 at 20% APR. That's around $800 a year in interest if you carry the balance month to month. But if you transfer it to a 0% intro APR card and pay $350/month, you'll be debt-free in a year, and save every penny of interest.

Just check the transfer fee (usually 3% to 5%) and make sure you pay off the balance before the promo period ends. Check out these top 0% intro APR cards you can apply for right now.

7. Learn an easy budget method that gives you freedom

I know, I know… Budgeting is the most boring personal finance topic. But, the truth is it actually works, if you find a system you can stick with.

The simplest one that fits most folks is the 50/30/20 method. It makes budgeting feel easy, not restrictive.

Here's how it breaks down:

50% for needs

30% for wants

20% for saving

What I like most is you have complete control over what goes into each category. As long as you don't go over the allotted percentage, you'll always find a way to make ends meet, while saving for bigger money goals and retirement. Budgeting apps work great too if you need a stricter system to follow.

Stack the small wins in 2026

I've made some big financial moves over the years… and a bunch of small ones too.

Honestly, it all adds up. As long as you keep making progress forward you'll look up a year from now and find yourself in a way better spot.

One of the easiest places to start? Earning more on your savings -- check out today's top high-yield savings accounts.