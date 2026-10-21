8 Signs Someone Is Rich (but You'd Never Know It)

Remember that show MTV Cribs? I think a lot of people envision that's how "rich" people live, with a driveway full of cars, an eight-bedroom mansion, and a whole room just for shoes.

I've lived in a fancy part of Los Angeles for almost 15 years, and I can tell you that picture is mostly a myth. The loudest people are often the brokest. The truly wealthy are surprisingly hard to spot.

Once you've been surprised a few times, you start noticing the patterns. Here are eight of them.

1. They downplay everything with "we're blessed"

If you ask a secretly wealthy person about anything money-related, you'll usually get a shrug and a smile. "We're comfortable" or "we're very fortunate" is a typical response.

But that's just polite code for "more zeros than we'll ever say out loud."

Truly rich people don't need validation, so they don't go looking for it. The people trying to look rich are usually the ones talking loudest about their salaries, their new cars, and what their house just appraised for.

2. Their phone is three models behind, and stays in their pocket

The person with the cracked, four-year-old iPhone probably has the biggest brokerage account in the room. Rich people upgrade their tech when they need to, not when Apple's release calendar tells them to.

They also keep the phone on silent, in their pocket. According to youth research firm YPulse, being offline has become Gen Z's status symbol of 2026, and constant social media posting now reads as "low-status" behavior.

Quietly rich people have known this for years. You'll rarely see their vacations on Instagram, and that's a big reason you'd never guess what they're worth.

3. Their car is paid off and kind of boring

Dave Ramsey is the money guy we all love to hate, but these facts are hard to argue with. His team surveyed more than 10,000 millionaires, and 84% of them said dropping car payments was a big part of how they built their wealth.

"Honey, you got screwed," Dave told an 18-year-old who called his show earlier this month after trading in a paid-off car for a big loan on a new one. "It's very difficult to prosper when you own a car that costs as much as you make in a year."

The quietly rich skip that mistake. Instead of making the dealership rich, they park that money in a high-yield savings account and let it grow.

See today's best high-yield savings accounts -- top APYs over 4.00%.

4. They're comparing egg prices at Costco, not waiting in line at Erewhon

This summer, Erewhon (LA's most talked-about status grocery store) started selling a 12-ounce "Sacred Water" for $12. It absolutely blows my mind how many people buy that outrageously overpriced stuff.

Truly rich people buy groceries at regular supermarkets. They're in the Costco checkout line with everyone else, comparing prices and getting 3% back from a grocery rewards credit card.

They can easily afford the $12 water. They just don't see the point, and that kind of attitude helped them build their wealth in the first place.

5. They're surfing on a Tuesday morning

One of the clearest signs of real wealth is having time freedom. Rich people rarely seem rushed, showing up to the things that matter to them and skipping the ones that don't.

Where I live, you'll spot them catching waves on a weekday morning while everyone else is stuck in traffic. Their days look like they chose them, not like a boss chose for them.

6. They'd rather do something than buy something

Material stuff just doesn't excite wealthy people the way it excites everyone else. They already know a new gadget or designer bag gets old fast.

What they really care about are experiences and the things money can't buy. Like time with family, good friends, and long-lasting memories.

7. Their kids work at In-N-Out

That teenager handing you a Double-Double might come from a family worth millions. Rich parents teach their kids to work hard, save, and build something of their own.

Sting, who's 74, told CBS Sunday Morning in May that his six kids won't depend on his fortune. He said telling children they don't have to work is "a form of abuse."

Trust funds can run out, but a strong work ethic keeps paying off for life.

8. They're not checking stock prices at dinner

Wealthy people don't day trade or try to guess which crypto coin will "go to the moon" next week. Their money sits in the most boring, reliable stuff out there, like stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Their investing strategy is slow and steady, through good markets and bad. Most of them couldn't tell you what the market did today, and they don't care because only long-term results matter.

The easiest way to copy them is to open a brokerage account and set up an automatic investment every month. Compare the best brokerage accounts and start investing today.

A billionaire might be sitting next to you right now

If everyone walked around with their bank balance floating above their head, I bet you'd be shocked at who's carrying the extra zeros.

But honestly, other people's bank accounts aren't important. Growing your own wealth is. You can easily copy the secretly rich people's playbook: stay low-key, guard your time, don't blow all your money on meaningless stuff, and let boring investments do the heavy lifting.

Just don't tell anyone.