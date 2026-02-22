83% of Americans Admit to Wasteful Spending. Here's the Fix That Works in 2026

Most people don't think of themselves as wasteful spenders. But according to a Motley Fool Money survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, 83% of Americans admit to wasting money at least occasionally.

The culprit usually isn't one big thing. It's all the sneaky little things, like forgotten streaming subscriptions, late-night Amazon orders, or DoorDash runs that didn't need to happen.

Just telling people to "be more mindful" doesn't help. Here's the fix that actually works -- and it's simpler than you'd think.

The trick my mom taught me about money

When I was young, my mom gave me one rule: save a little portion of every dollar you make in a completely separate account. She told me not to think about it → just send little bits of money to that account and let it sit.

It worked wonders for me as a kid. I pretty much "forgot" about my savings account, and only checked the balance a couple times a year. And when I did, I was always shocked to see how much it had grown.

I still run my finances this way today. I keep my checking balance as low as possible. What's in there is for spending. Everything else is somewhere else, quietly growing.

The problem most people have is they lump all their savings and spending money into the same bucket. And when it all lives in the same account, it all feels equally available to spend. But the moment you move that money somewhere separate -- somewhere slightly out of reach -- it becomes untouchable. Almost invisible.

Why a high-yield savings account makes this work even better

My mom's advice worked with a basic savings account. But today, there's a smarter version of the same idea: a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

A high-yield savings account works exactly like a regular savings account -- it's FDIC-insured, easy to access, and has no risk.

The difference is the interest rate. Where a traditional savings account might pay a few pennies in interest each year, the best HYSAs pay meaningfully more. Your "untouchable" money isn't just sitting there -- it's now growing.

Compare today's best high-yield savings accounts and start earning more on your savings.

The other thing I love about HYSAs is that most of them are offered by online banks. That means there's no debit card sitting in your wallet connected to it. No branch down the street or ATM to pull cash from. Just a little extra friction between you and the money -- which is exactly the point.

How to set it up so it runs on autopilot

The real power of a savings system isn't the account itself. It's automation.

Set up an automatic transfer from your checking account to your HYSA on payday -- even if it's a small amount to start. Once it's automatic, it becomes a habit and you stop thinking about it.

The money moves before you have a chance to spend it. And just like that, saving stops feeling like a discipline problem and starts feeling like a default.

Here's a simple way to think about it:

Checking account = spending money. Keep it lean and only for upcoming bills.

High-yield savings account = untouchable money. Let it grow.

Automatic transfer on payday = the system that makes it all work without willpower.

Over time, that separation quietly redirects money that would have otherwise leaked into forgotten subscriptions, convenience store runs, and impulse buys -- toward something that actually matters.

Explore top high-yield savings accounts here and put your savings on autopilot today.