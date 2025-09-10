A 4% CD vs. a 4% HYSA: Which Actually Earns You More?

At first glance, a 4.00% APY certificate of deposit (CD) and a 4.00% APY high-yield savings account (HYSA) seem like they'd earn you the same amount of interest.

But they don't.

That's because CDs offer a fixed interest rate for the entire term. And HYSAs come with variable rates that can rise or fall at any time.

With interest rate cuts likely coming very soon, here's a quick refresher on how APYs work -- and how to choose the right spot for your cash.

Understanding APYs

First things first: annual percentage yield, or APY, is the annual return on your money. So it assumes your money stays put for an entire year -- with no changes.

But that's rarely how things play out.

With an HYSA, you might earn 4.00% APY today, but that could drop to 3.75% in a week or so if the Fed cuts interest rates (right now, that's looking likely).

CDs work differently. The rate is locked in for the entire term. So a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY guarantees you'll earn exactly that 4.00% return on your money for the full 12 months.

Why CDs may earn more this coming year

Right now, experts are predicting three rate cuts before the end of 2025.

With a CD, your rate is "locked in." So you're guaranteed to earn the full APY for the entire term, no matter what the Fed does. That predictability means you'll know exactly how much interest your money will earn.

Here's what a 12-month CD at 4.00% APY looks like with different deposit amounts: