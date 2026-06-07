A $444 Speeding Ticket Broke Me at 17. I've Kept a Cash Cushion Ever Since

Back in 2002, when I was 17, I got a speeding ticket. I'll never forget -- the ticket amount was $444, which was a LOT of money for a high schooler.

My parents didn't bail me out. I had to scramble to come up with the money on my own. I remember draining the huge piggy bank I'd been saving for years. I stood in line at the bank with a massive jar of coins, feeling like a complete idiot.

After paying, I was completely broke. I hated that feeling so much that I've kept a cash cushion ever since. (And yeah, I don't speed anymore.)

That one dumb mistake stuck with me

It was my own fault. That speeding ticket was a self-inflicted emergency.

But it taught me the same lesson any financial emergency would have. When life throws you a big unexpected expense and you don't have much money on hand, you're forced into taking desperate measures.

I never wanted to feel broke like that again. After that speeding ticket, I saved up a bunch of money to keep as a cash cushion in my bank account. And thankfully, I've been able to easily cover any money disaster that's popped up since.

What my cushion looks like now

Right now I keep about $25,000 in cash just for emergencies. For my family of four in Los Angeles, that's roughly three to four months of living expenses.

I keep the money in a high-yield savings account instead of a regular bank account. It earns way more interest, and actually grows a little while it sits there.

Sometimes I think I'm keeping too much cash on hand and should be investing it instead. But the point of having an emergency fund is so that I can grab it instantly the second I need it. I don't want to scramble for cash or rob my retirement accounts if a big issue pops up.

That's why a high-yield account is the perfect spot. It stays liquid so I can withdraw at any time, plus it's earning a better return than old-school savings.