A $444 Speeding Ticket Broke Me at 17. I've Kept a Cash Cushion Ever Since

Published on June 7, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Back in 2002, when I was 17, I got a speeding ticket. I'll never forget -- the ticket amount was $444, which was a LOT of money for a high schooler.

My parents didn't bail me out. I had to scramble to come up with the money on my own. I remember draining the huge piggy bank I'd been saving for years. I stood in line at the bank with a massive jar of coins, feeling like a complete idiot.

After paying, I was completely broke. I hated that feeling so much that I've kept a cash cushion ever since. (And yeah, I don't speed anymore.)

That one dumb mistake stuck with me

It was my own fault. That speeding ticket was a self-inflicted emergency.

But it taught me the same lesson any financial emergency would have. When life throws you a big unexpected expense and you don't have much money on hand, you're forced into taking desperate measures.

I never wanted to feel broke like that again. After that speeding ticket, I saved up a bunch of money to keep as a cash cushion in my bank account. And thankfully, I've been able to easily cover any money disaster that's popped up since.

What my cushion looks like now

Right now I keep about $25,000 in cash just for emergencies. For my family of four in Los Angeles, that's roughly three to four months of living expenses.

I keep the money in a high-yield savings account instead of a regular bank account. It earns way more interest, and actually grows a little while it sits there.

Sometimes I think I'm keeping too much cash on hand and should be investing it instead. But the point of having an emergency fund is so that I can grab it instantly the second I need it. I don't want to scramble for cash or rob my retirement accounts if a big issue pops up.

That's why a high-yield account is the perfect spot. It stays liquid so I can withdraw at any time, plus it's earning a better return than old-school savings.

The bank I use right now is LendingClub. With its LendingClub LevelUp Savings, I earn 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, which is one of the highest rates available in 2026.

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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
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The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

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The surprises that put it to the test

Over the years I've had plenty of surprises pop up. But not one of them has ever drained my cash account or stressed me out.

My wife and I took in a baby unexpectedly, which sent us on an instant shopping spree for a crib, car seat, formula, and about $2,000 of random baby supplies. Thankfully we never had to worry about money cause we had it all saved.

Our stove died about two years ago. That was only a $1,200 emergency (I found a used Viking on Craigslist, dragged it home, and installed it myself!). I felt pretty good about that one.

A few random car repairs have set us back $1,500-$2,000 a pop. But again, we never felt any lingering stress because the cash was set aside to cover it instantly.

The bottom line

That $444 ticket stung at the time. But looking back, it was a bit of a blessing in disguise and a wake-up call I needed.

And plenty of people are one surprise away from a real scramble. According to Motley Fool Money research, just 44% of Gen Z and 50% of millennials report having enough savings to cover expenses for more than one month if they lost their income.

I know building savings takes time. But even $1,000 on hand is a huge stress relief. Start socking away whatever you can into a high-yield savings account and let it grow in the background.

Compare the top high-yield savings accounts in 2026 and start building your safety net today.

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Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.