Act Fast: Earn a $50 or $400 Bonus With the SoFi Checking and Savings Account

The last time I moved my money to snag a bank bonus, it took about 20 minutes to set up. My wife and I each earned $400, so we walked away with $800 for one afternoon of paperwork.

That's exactly the kind of deal SoFi® is offering right now. If you move your paycheck to SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), you can earn a bonus of $50 or $400. Your first eligible direct deposit has to land by Dec. 31, 2026, and payroll changes can take a pay cycle or two, so it pays to start now. Terms apply.

This isn't some random fintech promo, either. We named SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) our Best Online Savings Account for 2026, and SoFi® our Best Online Bank.

Here's how to grab the bonus and whether it's worth it for you.

How to earn the $ 50 or $400 SoFi® bonus

You earn the full $400 bonus by getting at least $5,000 in eligible direct deposits within 25 days of your first one. Terms apply.

The 25-day clock starts the day SoFi receives your first qualifying deposit of $1 or more.

Here's how the tiers break down:

Direct deposits of $5,000 or more earn the $400 bonus.

Direct deposits of $1,000 to $4,999.99 earn a $50 bonus.

Anything under $1,000 doesn't earn a bonus

The cash bonus hits your SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account within seven business days after you meet the requirements. It's open to new and existing members who've never set up direct deposit with SoFi®, and it's limited to one bonus per person.