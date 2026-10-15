Act Fast: Earn a $50 or $400 Bonus With the SoFi Checking and Savings Account
The last time I moved my money to snag a bank bonus, it took about 20 minutes to set up. My wife and I each earned $400, so we walked away with $800 for one afternoon of paperwork.
That's exactly the kind of deal SoFi® is offering right now. If you move your paycheck to SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), you can earn a bonus of $50 or $400. Your first eligible direct deposit has to land by Dec. 31, 2026, and payroll changes can take a pay cycle or two, so it pays to start now. Terms apply.
This isn't some random fintech promo, either. We named SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) our Best Online Savings Account for 2026, and SoFi® our Best Online Bank.
Here's how to grab the bonus and whether it's worth it for you.
How to earn the $ 50 or $400 SoFi® bonus
You earn the full $400 bonus by getting at least $5,000 in eligible direct deposits within 25 days of your first one. Terms apply.
The 25-day clock starts the day SoFi receives your first qualifying deposit of $1 or more.
Here's how the tiers break down:
- Direct deposits of $5,000 or more earn the $400 bonus.
- Direct deposits of $1,000 to $4,999.99 earn a $50 bonus.
- Anything under $1,000 doesn't earn a bonus
The cash bonus hits your SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account within seven business days after you meet the requirements. It's open to new and existing members who've never set up direct deposit with SoFi®, and it's limited to one bonus per person.
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Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
The $5,000 direct deposit requirement is a tall order
The $5,000 threshold is the biggest hurdle, and it's higher than it sounds. Direct deposits are your take-home pay -- which means taxes, retirement contributions, health insurance, and other deductions have already come out.
If you're paid every two weeks, you'll usually get two paychecks in a 25-day window. That means each one needs to be about $2,500 after deductions. That works out to roughly $65,000 a year in take-home pay, which often means a salary in the $80,000 to $100,000+ range.
That leaves a lot of people out. Still, the $50 tier only takes $1,000 in eligible direct deposits, and you can still earn SoFi®'s competitive annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.20% on savings with +0.90% APY boost for up to 6 months on new accounts. A smaller paycheck still gets you a solid rate. Terms apply.
One tip for couples: on a joint account, only the primary account holder's deposits count toward the bonus. So if one of you earns more, that person should be the one who opens the account.
What counts as an eligible direct deposit for the SoFi® bonus
An eligible direct deposit is a recurring paycheck, pension, or government benefit like Social Security, sent straight from the payer.
Just transferring funds or moving your own money in from another bank doesn't count.
SoFi® also excludes Zelle, Venmo, and PayPal transfers, along with check deposits, wire transfers, and IRS tax refunds.
Basically, you can't shuffle $5,000 over from your old account and call it a day.
If you're paid through a smaller payroll provider, keep an eye on that first deposit. A few employers don't tag payments as direct deposit, and SoFi® says to call if your bonus doesn't show up.
What the SoFi® bonus is worth in your first year
The max bonus plus a year of interest can add up to over $1,000.
Here's the math on a $20,000 balance, which is about what I keep in my emergency fund.
At SoFi®'s standard, non-promotional 3.30% APY, $20,000 earns about $660 in interest in a year. Add the $400 bonus and you're at roughly $1,060 in year one.
That same $20,000 at the national average savings rate of 0.37% APY earns about $74, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Even if you don't qualify for the full $400 bonus, that APY is nearly nine times the national average, and that doesn't even account for the current APY boost. The interest on a bigger balance is worth switching for if you've got a low-rate account currently.
Who the SoFi® bonus is best for
SoFi® is my go-to recommendation for anyone who wants checking, savings, and investing in one app.
I actually earned a SoFi® bonus myself back in 2020, but it was just $125 back then. Today's offer is more than three times that, but it's still a one-time deal, so if you've set up direct deposit with SoFi® before, like I have, you won't qualify again.
These days my cash sits in a savings account where I chase the top APY, since that's all I need right now. SoFi® shines if you want everything under one roof and you're open to moving your direct deposit. If all you want is the highest yield on your cash, it's worth comparing the best high-yield savings accounts first.
If this is your first shot at it, don't wait. Get your direct deposit form in this week, let that first paycheck land, and the $50 or $400 bonus can be in your account before the new year.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2026 $62.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.