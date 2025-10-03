Act Fast: Get a $200 Bonus When You Open This 3.90% APY Savings Account

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.20% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Is the Barclays Tiered Savings account worth it?

The Barclays Tiered Savings account is not the best choice for most, because:

Its welcome bonus isn't the biggest

Its APY isn't the absolute highest

Barclays does not offer checking accounts in the U.S., so instant transfers and quick withdrawals are not possible.

However, it still makes a lot of sense for one type of saver: Those who want to deposit $250,000 and then leave the account alone.

These savers can earn a $200 bonus and a higher APY -- without jumping through any more hoops, like making regular deposits.

Just keep in mind that FDIC insurance only protects up to $250,000 per person, per bank. So I would still transfer my interest earnings to an outside account at least a couple of times per year.

In the end, all of the high-yield savings accounts above are excellent, because all of them…

Have very high APYs

Have no monthly fees

Are FDIC insured

And that's what matters most. So don't let analysis paralysis stop you from opening a high-yield savings account and earning more interest now.