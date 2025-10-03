Act Fast: Get a $200 Bonus When You Open This 3.90% APY Savings Account

Published on Oct. 3, 2025

James McClenathen

By: James McClenathen

Editorial Strategist

The Barclays Tiered Savings account just rolled out a limited-time $200 bonus for new customers -- but there's a catch.

To get the bonus, you need to:

  • Deposit at least $30,000 within 30 days
  • Keep at least $30,000 in the account for 120 straight days

This offer ends on Dec. 31.

The Barclays Tiered Savings account also pays a high interest rate: 3.90% APY on balances under $250,000 and 4.10% APY on balances of $250,000 or more.

Special Offer
Earn $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply. Circle with letter I in it. To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
APY
3.90% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.90%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.10%.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Should you open an account? To help you decide, let's compare it with three other high-yield savings accounts that offer new-member bonuses, high APYs, and more.

1. CIT Platinum Savings

Bonus

  • $225 when you deposit $25,000-$49,999
  • $300 when you deposit $50,000 or more

These deposits must be made within 30 days of account opening to qualify for a bonus. You do not need to leave the funds in the account for a certain amount of time.

APY

  • 3.85% APY with a balance of $5,000 or more

Access to cash

  • Transfers between CIT checking and savings accounts are instant
  • CIT eChecking account offers up to $30 per month in ATM fee reimbursement

Best for: people who plan to deposit $25,000+ and maintain a balance of $5,000+.

To earn a cash bonus and up to 3.85% APY, read our full CIT Platinum Savings review and open an account.

Limited-Time Offer
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+ Circle with letter I in it. This limited-time offer to qualify for a $225 cash bonus with a minimum deposit of $25,000 or a $300 bonus with a minimum deposit of $50,000 is available to New and Existing Customers who meet the Platinum Savings promotion criteria. The Promotion begins on September 23, 2025, and can end at any time without notice. Customers will receive a $225 or a $300 bonus provided that the program requirements are met. Click here to see promotion details and terms: https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/platinum-savings/PS2025
APY
3.85% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. To Earn APY
$5,000
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.

2. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

Bonus

  • $50 when you direct deposit $1,000-$4,999.99
  • $300 when you direct deposit $5,000 or more
  • Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

To earn a cash bonus, you must direct deposit the required amount within 25 days of making your first direct deposit. Translation: Most people will need to hit the threshold with a couple of paychecks.

APY

  • up to 4.50%

The stated APY includes the 0.70% APY boost.

Access to cash

  • Transfers between SoFi® checking and savings accounts are instant
  • Checking account offers no-fee withdrawals from over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

Best for: people who plan to make direct deposits -- but not huge deposits.

To earn a cash bonus and up to 4.50% APY for six months, read our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review and open an account.

Limited-Time Offer

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
Limited-time offer:
Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Bonus

  • None

APY

  • 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

Access to cash

  • Transfers between LendingClub checking and savings accounts are instant when made before 8 p.m. ET on business days; otherwise, next business day
  • LendingClub LevelUp Checking account offers unlimited ATM fee rebates

Best for: people who want to leave their savings in one account forever. In the long run, the higher APY could earn you far more than a welcome bonus.

Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.20% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
$0 to open, $250 cumulative monthly deposits for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Is the Barclays Tiered Savings account worth it?

The Barclays Tiered Savings account is not the best choice for most, because:

  • Its welcome bonus isn't the biggest
  • Its APY isn't the absolute highest
  • Barclays does not offer checking accounts in the U.S., so instant transfers and quick withdrawals are not possible.

However, it still makes a lot of sense for one type of saver: Those who want to deposit $250,000 and then leave the account alone.

These savers can earn a $200 bonus and a higher APY -- without jumping through any more hoops, like making regular deposits.

Just keep in mind that FDIC insurance only protects up to $250,000 per person, per bank. So I would still transfer my interest earnings to an outside account at least a couple of times per year.

In the end, all of the high-yield savings accounts above are excellent, because all of them…

  • Have very high APYs
  • Have no monthly fees
  • Are FDIC insured

And that's what matters most. So don't let analysis paralysis stop you from opening a high-yield savings account and earning more interest now.

James McClenathen
James McClenathen is a full-time Managing Editor and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, overseeing the production and quality of editorial content while also writing about credit cards, investing, and everyday money management. He has worked at The Motley Fool since 2012 and brings extensive experience as an editor, reporter, and finance expert. A graduate of the University of Michigan, James has spent more than a decade of his career helping readers make smarter financial decisions.