Act Fast: Get up to a $300 Bonus With This High-Yield Savings Account

The CIT Platinum Savings account is offering a limited-time cash bonus for new customers:

$225 when you deposit at least $25,000

$300 when you deposit at least $50,000

Should you open this high-yield savings account before the bonus disappears? Read on to learn more about CIT Platinum Savings and see if it's worth it.

The bonus details

To earn a cash bonus, you must:

Enter promo code PS2025 during account creation

Deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days of account opening

Keep the account open until the bonus is paid, which should happen within 90 days of account opening

Unlike some bank bonuses, this one does not require you to keep a certain amount of money in the account for months.

How good is the CIT Platinum Savings account?

CIT Platinum Savings is one of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) on the market -- if you can maintain a balance of $5,000 or more.

Here's why this HYSA stands out:

3.85% APY on balances of $5,000 or more (0.25% APY on lower balances)

on balances of $5,000 or more (0.25% APY on lower balances) No other requirements (like regular deposits) to earn the top APY

(like regular deposits) to earn the top APY No monthly fees

Fast, free (to a point) withdrawals. With a linked CIT eChecking account, you can make instant transfers between checking and savings, plus get up to $30 per month in ATM fee rebates.

Very few banks offer all of these standout benefits.