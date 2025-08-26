Act Fast: Savings Rates May Be Peaking. Here's How to Lock in a 4% APY Now

If you've been meaning to open a high-yield CD, now's your moment.

With wide expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut at the upcoming September 17 meeting, we may be nearing the end of this high-rate window. If that happens, APYs on CDs, savings accounts, and other deposit products are likely to follow suit -- and fall.

As someone who tracks interest rates for a living, this is the part of the cycle where things tend to change quickly. The window to lock in a 4.00% APY or better may not stay open for long.

Short-term CDs are having a moment

Most of us want solid returns and the flexibility to access our cash. That's where short-term CDs really shine, and the rates are great right now.

Some online banks are offering 6- to 18-month CDs with APYs in the 4.00% to 4.25% range. That's higher than most long-term options, and lets you stay nimble going into 2026 and beyond.

Here's what a $10,000 deposit could earn with a shorter-term CD: