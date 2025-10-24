Act Fast: The Top 3 CDs of October 2025 (Up to 4.10% APY)
Even though interest rates have started to slide this fall, some of the best short-term CDs are still holding strong with APYs up to 4.10%. That's crazy good considering the widely expected rate cuts coming into 2026.
The sweet spot right now seems to be short- and odd-term CDs (around 3 to 9 months). They're paying far more than most big-bank savings accounts, and they give you predictable, guaranteed returns.
Here are are our top picks right now:
1. LendingClub 8 Mo. CD: 4.10% APY
If you've got a healthy chunk of savings and want to lock in a top-tier rate, LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD leads the pack in terms of APY.
Quick facts:
- APY: 4.10%
- Term: 8 Months
- Minimum deposit: $500
- FDIC insured: Yes (up to $250,000)
Why I like it for high balances: LendingClub's minimum is higher than most, but the payoff is worth it for a high APY. The more you deposit, the more that interest adds up. Simple math, simple win.
LendingClub's other CD terms don't skimp on yield either. It's a strong option for building a CD ladder with money split across different term lengths.
2. Barclays 9 Mo. CD: 4.00% APY
Barclays doesn't overcomplicate things. You get a great rate, no minimum deposit requirements and a slightly longer 9 Mo. term that lets your cash earn a touch extra.
Quick facts:
- APY: 4.00%
- Term: 9 Months
- Minimum deposit: $0
- FDIC insured: Yes (up to $250,000)
Why I like it for hybrid savers: Barclays is one of a few banks offering great CD rates and a high-yield savings account that's also paying big APY.
That makes it an easy pick if you're doing a hybrid strategy -- keeping part of your money liquid in the HYSA and the rest locked into a CD for a guaranteed bump in yield.
3. Western Alliance Bank 3 Mo. CD: 4.00% APY
Western Alliance Bank offers a competitive lineup of CDs through the Raisin platform. And when you open a CD through Raisin, the minimum deposit requirement is just $1.
Quick facts:
- APY: 4.00%
- Term: 3 Months
- Minimum deposit: $1
- FDIC insured: Yes (up to $250,000)
Why I like it for short-term savers: A 3-month term is one of the shortest terms you can get in a CD. But if you have money you only want to lock away for a few months -- say, funds for a house down payment in the spring or a new car you're planning on pulling the trigger on soon -- then this could be the perfect CD term for your savings plan.
Don't overlook high-yield savings accounts
If you're looking for a high APY with no lock-in term, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are the better fit.
Some top online banks are still paying north of 4.00% -- which is wild considering how much rates have slipped elsewhere.
The catch is of course that rates can (and will) change at the drop of a hat. That's the price you pay for flexibility.
Still, personally, I'm on team HYSA right now. I keep about $25,000 cash in an HYSA earning 4.20% right now. I'm fully expecting this rate to drop very soon, but the ability to move cash around is worth it for me.
That said, a hybrid strategy (keeping some money in CDs and some in an HYSA) can be a smart play -- you get guaranteed returns and easy access when needed.
Don't wait. CD rates are already slipping
Most analysts expect the Fed to cut rates at next week's meeting. And some banks have already started trimming their APYs in anticipation.
So if you spot a rate and term you like, don't overthink it -- lock it in. Jump on it like my 6-year-old jumps on a cupcake.
Check today's best CD rates -- from 3-month quick hits to 5-year long hauls -- and lock in your return before rates drop further.
