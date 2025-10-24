Act Fast: The Top 3 CDs of October 2025 (Up to 4.10% APY)

Even though interest rates have started to slide this fall, some of the best short-term CDs are still holding strong with APYs up to 4.10%. That's crazy good considering the widely expected rate cuts coming into 2026.

The sweet spot right now seems to be short- and odd-term CDs (around 3 to 9 months). They're paying far more than most big-bank savings accounts, and they give you predictable, guaranteed returns.

Here are are our top picks right now:

1. LendingClub 8 Mo. CD: 4.10% APY

If you've got a healthy chunk of savings and want to lock in a top-tier rate, LendingClub's 8 Mo. CD leads the pack in terms of APY.

Quick facts:

APY: 4.10%

4.10% Term: 8 Months

8 Months Minimum deposit: $500

$500 FDIC insured: Yes (up to $250,000)

Why I like it for high balances: LendingClub's minimum is higher than most, but the payoff is worth it for a high APY. The more you deposit, the more that interest adds up. Simple math, simple win.

LendingClub's other CD terms don't skimp on yield either. It's a strong option for building a CD ladder with money split across different term lengths.