Act Fast to Get 4.10% APY With This High-Yield Savings Account
One of the best high-yield savings accounts on the market just got even better.
Now through April 13, CIT Platinum Savings accountholders can earn up to 4.10%* for the next six months. After that, the account will still earn a top-tier 3.75% APY when you maintain a minimum balance.
Let's go over how to claim this limited-time offer, as well as some other reasons I love this high-yield savings account.
How the offer works
This promo adds an extra 0.35% to the standard APY for six months. There are two APY tiers, depending on your balance.
|Tier
|Standard APY
|Boost APY
|Balance of $5,000+
|3.75%
|4.10%
|Balance under $5,000
|0.25%
|0.60%
To earn the maximum APY, you need to claim the offer and maintain a balance of $5,000 or more.
How to claim the offer
The APY boost is available to new and existing CIT Bank customers.
If you don't have a CIT Platinum Savings account:
- Apply for a CIT Platinum Savings account and use promo code CITBoost
- Minimum deposit of $100 required to open account
If you already have a CIT Platinum Savings account:
- Enroll your account via the enrollment page using promo code CITBoost
Either way, make sure you claim the offer by April 13.
CIT Platinum Savings
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends April 13, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Why the CIT Platinum Savings account is worth it
Even without the APY boost, the CIT Platinum Savings account offers one of the highest APYs you can find. Plus, there are no monthly fees, and your deposits are FDIC insured.
For me, what puts this savings account over the top is that you can pair it with one of the best checking accounts out there: the CIT eChecking account.
The eChecking account offers:
- Instant transfers to and from CIT Platinum Savings accounts
- Up to $30 per month in ATM fee reimbursement
That means you can get fast, free access to the cash in your CIT Platinum Savings account when you need it.
Don't qualify for the top APY? Check out this high-yield savings account
If you don't have $5,000 or more in savings, you can still earn a high APY.
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is another of our favorites. It earns 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. There's no minimum balance.
Like the CIT Platinum Savings account, this one has no monthly fees. Plus, with a LendingClub LevelUp Checking account, you get unlimited ATM fee rebates.
If that sounds like a better fit for you, check it out below.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Our Research Expert
