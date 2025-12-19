Act Fast to Get up to $2,000 in Cash Bonuses and 4.25% APY With This Top High-Yield Savings Account

If you want to earn serious money just for keeping your cash in savings, then there's a limited-time offer you need to know about.

Right now, when you open a NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, you can earn a guaranteed 4.25% APY for your first 60 days, plus cash bonuses worth $80 to $2,000 in your first year.

I'll break down the details of this offer.

4.25% APY for 60 days (and a high APY after that)

New customers get a guaranteed 4.25% APY for 60 days after making their first deposit to a NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. There's no minimum balance to earn that APY, and you can open an account with as little as $1.

After the 60-day promo period, you'll earn the standard rate. That rate is subject to change, but it's currently 4.04% APY -- more than 10X the national average.