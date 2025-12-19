Act Fast to Get up to $2,000 in Cash Bonuses and 4.25% APY With This Top High-Yield Savings Account
If you want to earn serious money just for keeping your cash in savings, then there's a limited-time offer you need to know about.
Right now, when you open a NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, you can earn a guaranteed 4.25% APY for your first 60 days, plus cash bonuses worth $80 to $2,000 in your first year.
I'll break down the details of this offer.
4.25% APY for 60 days (and a high APY after that)
New customers get a guaranteed 4.25% APY for 60 days after making their first deposit to a NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin. There's no minimum balance to earn that APY, and you can open an account with as little as $1.
After the 60-day promo period, you'll earn the standard rate. That rate is subject to change, but it's currently 4.04% APY -- more than 10X the national average.
New customers: earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code GIFT and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered: $20 for balances between $10,000 and $24,999, $50 for balances between $25,000 and $49,999, $100 for balances between $50,000 and $99,999, $200 for balances between $100,000 and $249,999, and $500 for balances of $250,000 or more. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days. Offer ends December 31, 2025.
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
With a 4.25% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $2,000. It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
Cash bonuses
This part is for new Raisin customers who open and fund certain accounts through Raisin (including the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin).
Wait, what is Raisin?
Raisin is a marketplace where you can open and manage bank accounts. Your money is held by the bank itself (and is therefore FDIC-insured). However, you view and manage your account through Raisin's website or app.
So Raisin is basically a middleman, but it gets you access to higher APYs and promos like this one. And don't worry -- Raisin is legit.
Now let's move on to the exciting part.
How to earn the cash bonuses
- Open your first account through Raisin by Dec. 31, 2025 using promo code GIFT
- Make your qualifying deposit before Jan. 14, 2026 to be eligible for the first quarter's bonus
- Maintain your balance through the end of each quarter to earn cash payouts every three months
- Add more funds any time before the next bonus deadline to move up a tier and earn even more
Here are the bonuses you can earn based on how much money you deposit and keep in the account:
|Deposit
|Quarterly Bonus
|Total First-Year Bonus
|$10,000
|$20
|$80
|$25,000
|$50
|$200
|$50,000
|$100
|$400
|$100,000
|$200
|$800
|$250,000
|$500
|$2,000
Between the high APY and the cash bonuses, this is an excellent deal for new customers.
This offer ends soon, so you'll want to act fast to start earning your quarterly cash bonuses. Click here to learn more and open a NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin today.
Pros and cons of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Pros
- The APY is top-tier. Even the standard, non-promo APY is higher than what most high-yield savings accounts pay now.
- The cash bonuses for new Raisin customers are fairly generous and easy to earn.
- Deposits are safe and FDIC-insured through NexBank, one of the biggest regional banks in the U.S.
Cons
- Not every saver will be able to earn the cash bonuses.
- All transfers are made by ACH, which means they may take a few business days. Some other banks offer instant transfers between checking and savings.
- The account is online-only (like most high-yield savings accounts). There are no physical bank branches.
The bottom line
The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin is a great place to keep your savings if you:
- Can deposit at least $10,000 and leave it in the account for a year
- Don't need quick access to your savings
- Don't mind going through a third party to view and manage your savings
If you want instant transfers between checking and savings, or a bonus that's easier for you to earn, then check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts.
