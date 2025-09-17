Act Now: Earn up to 4.50% APY on Your Cash for 6 Months With This Savings Account

Looking for one of the best banking bonuses out there? If so, SoFi® has you covered -- but you'll have to act fast.

Right now, SoFi® is offering a new-member bonus: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That's one of the best welcome bonuses I've seen from any bank, but it won't be around long.

Here's how to earn this bonus, plus other reasons to open a SoFi® account today.

Earn up to a $300 bonus and up to 4.50% APY

Stick with me -- here's the breakdown of this SoFi® bonus. First, you'll get:

A $50 bonus for direct deposits totaling $1,000-$4,999.99 within a 25-day period, OR;

A $300 bonus for direct deposits of $5,000 or more during a 25-day period

Plus, new customers can get an additional 0.70% bonus annual percentage yield (APY) on their savings for up to six months with qualifying direct deposits. Right now, new members can earn up to 4.50% APY for up to six months.

Let's say you put $10,000 in your new SoFi® account. With that amount, you could earn $525 in your first six months -- a $300 bonus, plus $225 from earning 4.50% APY for six months (assuming no change to the APY during that time).

What are you waiting for? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) to open an account now.