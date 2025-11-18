Act Now: This Savings Offer of up to 4.51% APY May Disappear Soon
Interest rates are creeping down again. That means the best savings rates on the market may not last long -- including up to 4.51% APY that you can get with the Axos ONE® combo account on your savings balance.
I compare savings accounts every day, and right now, Axos ONE® is my top choice. It does come with a couple of requirements, though.
I'll break down why it's more important than ever to switch to a high-yield savings account, as well as how to earn up to 4.51% APY with Axos ONE®.
Why a high-yield savings account matters right now
Savings rates tend to fall when the Federal Reserve cuts rates, as it's been doing lately. The big banks tend to pay rock-bottom APYs no matter what the Fed does. But with a high-yield savings account, you'll have room to grow before rates drop further -- and you'll have more upside when rates rise again.
More importantly, these accounts help your money grow faster in any market.
How much more could you earn?
Let's say you have $10,000 in savings.
- In an Axos ONE® account with up to 4.51% APY, you'd earn $451 in interest over a year.
- In a Chase savings account with a 0.01% APY, you'd earn $1.
You'd earn $450 more just by moving your money. Those extra earnings add up fast, so the best time to open a high-yield savings account is always now.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
How to earn up to 4.51% APY
The Axos ONE® account pays up to 4.51% APY on savings balances when you meet one of these requirements:
- Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500.
- Receive at least $5,000 in total monthly qualifying deposits (not necessarily direct deposits) and maintain an average daily balance of more than $5,000.
Most people could earn up to 4.51% APY just by direct-depositing their paychecks and leaving at least $1,500 in the account.
Otherwise, deposits earn 1.00% APY. So if you can't meet the requirements for the max APY, you're better off banking elsewhere.
Want to start earning up to 4.51% APY before rates drop again? Click here to learn more and open an Axos ONE® account today.
Don't meet the requirements? Try this bank instead
The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account pays 3.95% APY on all deposits.
You need to deposit $500 or more to open an account, but after that, there's no minimum balance or monthly deposit required. Like Axos Bank, Western Alliance Bank charges no monthly fees.
Very few banks pay such a high APY with no strings attached. If that sounds like a better fit for you, then click here to learn more and open a Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of November 18, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC's published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of October 20, 2025. See the website for more information.
