AI Is Coming for My Job. Here's How I'm Preparing Financially

I write about money for a living. And right now, my job is one of the most AI-exposed careers on the planet.

Job postings for writers dropped 28% in 2025 -- not a blip, but a two-year trend running in the same direction. I've watched publications big and small gut their content teams recently, and all signs point to more downsizing in 2026 (and beyond).

My own daily workflow looks nothing like it did two years ago. I had to adapt quickly to stay ahead as a writer. I've fully embraced AI tools, and that's bought me some runway.

But I'm not naive enough to think that's a permanent shield. So here are some money moves I've been making -- not out of panic, but out of practicality.

1. Beefing up my cash cushion

The standard advice is to have three to six months of living expenses saved in an emergency fund. I've always been comfortable sitting closer to the lower end of that, but now I'm thinking a bigger cash pile might be smarter.

During the 2007-2009 Great Recession, the median unemployment period was 25.2 weeks (nearly six months) according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

I'm not saying we're headed into a similar-size recession with 10% unemployment rates. Maybe we will, maybe we won't. But this is a decent reference point I can learn from and a hypothetical I can plan for. If my job disappears along with millions of other white-collar workers, it might realistically take me six or more months to find another gig.

I'm parking all my extra savings in a high-yield savings account right now, earning 4.00% APY. If you're building a similar war chest, find a top-paying high-yield savings account here that works for you.

2. Preparing a "ramen budget" for my family

Having six months of living expenses saved up is nice. But the truth is I can stretch that money way further if needed by downsizing our spending.

My wife and I have basically made a short list of things we can realistically cut from our budget if desperate times call for desperate measures.

Taking our baby out of daycare alone will save us $2K a month. Not traveling probably saves us $500 per month on average. And only eating ramen and drinking tap water for every meal will reduce our grocery bill to almost nothing (kidding! -- we'll cut convenience foods and eating out).

It would suck to drop back into penny-pinching mode. But hey, I've got a realistic plan if it needs to happen to buy more time while unemployed.

3. Maxing out my benefits while I still have them

Right now my employer offers a 401(k) match, healthcare with an HSA attached, FSA options, and a handful of other benefits that will go away if I get the sack.

So right now, I'm prioritizing contributions to tax-advantaged accounts and generally treating every employer perk like it has an expiration date.

As for after-tax investments, we're still building those up. My wife and I have already maxed out our Roth IRAs for 2026, and we're slowly adding to our brokerage accounts. The goal is not to touch these, but they do give us additional cushion in a worst case if savings completely dry up.

The bottom line

I'm not a pessimist -- I don't actually believe AI will fully replace all white-collar workers. But my job could easily get cut in all the industry shake-ups, especially if I don't keep reinventing my role and finding new ways to add value.

Luckily my wife and I have no high-interest debt, a solid investment foundation, and the ability to cut back pretty quickly if we need to.

If your job is in the crosshairs of AI too, maybe some of this is useful. At minimum I'd recommend building up a solid cash buffer as your first line of defense. It'll stop you from dipping into your retirement savings or relying on debt while you're figuring out your next move.

Check out some of the best savings account options here to start building your war chest.