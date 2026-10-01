American Express® High Yield Savings vs. Ally vs. Marcus: Which One Is Actually Better for You?

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of savings accounts every year from top banks and financial institutions. We look way past the featured APY and dig into all the little things that actually affect your day-to-day experience -- fees, features, customer service, transfer times, and the broader banking relationship.

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account, Ally Bank Savings Account, and Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account are all legitimate, well-regarded options. But they serve different kinds of savers. Here's how they stack up in 2026.

Rates at a glance

All three accounts offer rates well above the national average annual percentage yield (APY) of 0.37%.

Here are the current APYs side by side:

American Express® High Yield Savings Account: 3.10%¹ APY (as of )

3.10%¹ APY (as of ) Ally Bank Savings Account: 3.10% APY

3.10% APY Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account: 3.50% APY

Rates on all three of these accounts are variable, meaning they can change at any moment. That's why it's important not to choose an account based on APY alone.

American Express® High Yield Savings Account

In our opinion, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the best all-around pick for savers who want a complete banking relationship with a trusted institution, compared to the other two listed here.

APY: 3.10%¹ APY (as of )

Monthly fees: $0²

Minimum balance: $0²

FDIC insured: Yes, accounts offered by American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) are FDIC insured.

Why we like it: American Express has served customers since 1850, with a long-standing focus on customer service and support. Today, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account offers 24/7 customer support, so help is available whenever you need it. Daily compounding also means your interest starts earning its own interest. And if you already carry an American Express® Credit Card, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account integrates directly into the same app.

Downsides to consider: There's no ATM or debit card access -- withdrawals require an ACH transfer to a linked bank account, which typically takes one to three business days. It's also an online-only account with no branch access.

Who it's best for: Anyone who values institutional trust and the ability to have all their Amex Credit Cards, Checking, and Savings in one place over chasing the absolute highest rate. Existing Amex Card Members can manage their spending and savings in a single app.³