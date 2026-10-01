American Express® High Yield Savings vs. Ally vs. Marcus: Which One Is Actually Better for You?
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews dozens of savings accounts every year from top banks and financial institutions. We look way past the featured APY and dig into all the little things that actually affect your day-to-day experience -- fees, features, customer service, transfer times, and the broader banking relationship.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account, Ally Bank Savings Account, and Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account are all legitimate, well-regarded options. But they serve different kinds of savers. Here's how they stack up in 2026.
Rates at a glance
All three accounts offer rates well above the national average annual percentage yield (APY) of 0.37%.
Here are the current APYs side by side:
- American Express® High Yield Savings Account: 3.10%¹ APY (as of )
- Ally Bank Savings Account: 3.10% APY
- Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account: 3.50% APY
Rates on all three of these accounts are variable, meaning they can change at any moment. That's why it's important not to choose an account based on APY alone.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
In our opinion, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the best all-around pick for savers who want a complete banking relationship with a trusted institution, compared to the other two listed here.
APY: 3.10%¹ APY (as of )
Monthly fees: $0²
Minimum balance: $0²
FDIC insured: Yes, accounts offered by American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) are FDIC insured.
Why we like it: American Express has served customers since 1850, with a long-standing focus on customer service and support. Today, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account offers 24/7 customer support, so help is available whenever you need it. Daily compounding also means your interest starts earning its own interest. And if you already carry an American Express® Credit Card, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account integrates directly into the same app.
Downsides to consider: There's no ATM or debit card access -- withdrawals require an ACH transfer to a linked bank account, which typically takes one to three business days. It's also an online-only account with no branch access.
Who it's best for: Anyone who values institutional trust and the ability to have all their Amex Credit Cards, Checking, and Savings in one place over chasing the absolute highest rate. Existing Amex Card Members can manage their spending and savings in a single app.³
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY (Variable)
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)³
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 digitally or may be made by phone (transfers are not available by phone between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM), but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information
Ally Bank Savings Account
Ally is a great pick for feature-focused savers who want smart savings tools built into their account.
APY: 3.10% APY
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum balance: $0
FDIC insured: Yes, up to $250,000 per depositor, Member FDIC
Why we like it: One of Ally's fan favorite features is "savings buckets" which let you organize your money into categories without opening multiple accounts -- think digital envelopes for your emergency fund, vacation savings, and home down payment all living in one place. Beyond the savings account, it offers checking, money market accounts, and CDs -- and when you bank with Ally more broadly, you can unlock smart savings tools like Round Ups and Surprise Savings that automate the habit of putting money aside.
Downsides to consider: Ally's ecosystem is a bit more fragmented than it first appears. Its credit card products are in the process of transitioning to Ollo (operated by Merrick Bank), which means Ally is less of a one-stop banking solution than it once was. The checking account APY is modest for an online bank of this caliber.
Who it's best for: Savers who want more than just a savings account -- and are willing to make Ally their primary bank to unlock smart auto-savings tools.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account
Marcus by Goldman Sachs is great for rate maximizers who want a simple, dedicated savings account and nothing else.
APY: 3.50% APY
Monthly fees: $0
Minimum balance: $0
FDIC insured: Yes, up to $250,000 per depositor through Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC
Why we like it: Marcus consistently offers one of the most competitive APYs among top online savings accounts. It's backed by Goldman Sachs -- one of the most recognized names in global finance -- and the account itself is refreshingly simple. No fees, no minimum balance, no withdrawal limits, and same-day ACH transfers of up to $100,000. If your only goal is to earn as much interest as possible on your savings with minimal friction, Marcus delivers.
Downsides to consider: Marcus doesn't offer checking accounts, credit cards, or have much of a broader banking ecosystem. Mobile check deposit isn't available -- if you want to deposit a check, you'll need to mail it or deposit it elsewhere first. There's also a $1,000,000 account maximum, which won't affect most savers but is worth knowing. If you open Marcus, you're adding a standalone account to your financial life rather than building a banking relationship.
Who it's best for: People looking for a dedicated high-yield savings account with no frills, and are comfortable managing it as a standalone product separate from the rest of their banking.
So which one is actually better for you?
All three accounts are solid, and they have a lot more in common than they have differences. None of them charge monthly fees or require a minimum balance², and all are FDIC insured.
On pure savings features, Ally is the strongest. On pure APY, Marcus has historically led the pack. But for most people -- especially those who already carry an Amex card -- the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the most logical home for their savings.
Here's why it's my top pick right now: the rate is competitive, the brand is one of the most trusted in financial services, and it's the only one of the three that integrates your spending, saving, and eligible credit card rewards into a single app.
Personally, I'd rather earn a competitive rate at a bank I trust completely than chase a marginally higher number at an account I have to manage separately from everything else.
The best savings account isn't always the one with the highest APY. It's the one you'll actually stick with -- and the one that fits seamlessly into how you already manage your money.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is offered by American Express National Bank (Member FDIC).
Learn more and apply for an American Express® High Yield Savings Account today.
FAQs
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Yes. American Express National Bank (Member FDIC), Ally Bank, and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are all FDIC-insured institutions, meaning deposits are federally protected up to $250,000 per depositor. Online-only banking has no bearing on whether your funds are insured.
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Yes -- it's one of our most consistently recommended savings accounts at Motley Fool Money. The American Express® High Yield Savings Account earns a competitive APY¹ with no monthly fees, no minimum balance², daily compounding, and 24/7 customer support. It's a perfect add-on for existing Amex cardholders, too.
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Not much, actually. A high-yield savings account works exactly like a regular savings account -- but earns a significantly higher interest rate. The national average savings rate is 0.37%, according to the FDIC. The best high-yield accounts earn many times that, which can add up to hundreds of dollars a year in additional interest on a typical balance.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ally is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Goldman Sachs Group, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.