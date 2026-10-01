American Express Is One of the Most Trusted Names in Banking -- Here's What That Means for Your Savings in 2026
I keep about $25,000 in an emergency fund. It's money I might need to access at the drop of a hat, so it needs to be somewhere safe, accessible, and ideally earning more money while it sits there.
After reviewing dozens of accounts for Motley Fool Money, I consistently recommend the American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- and trust is a big reason why.
Here's what banking with the American Express® High Yield Savings Account means for your savings in 2026.
Why trust matters when choosing a savings account
Choosing a savings account based on annual percentage yield (APY) alone is a common mistake. The rate matters -- but it's only one part of the equation.
A trustworthy savings account means fraud alerts that actually work. It means customer service that picks up when something goes wrong. It means no surprise fees buried in the fine print.
All of those things help you sleep a little more soundly at night -- which is the whole point of keeping cash savings in the first place.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account delivers on all of those. It earns a competitive 3.10%¹ APY (as of ), charges no monthly fees, and requires no minimum deposit to open and no ongoing minimum balance².
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY (Variable)
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)³
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 digitally or may be made by phone (transfers are not available by phone between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM), but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information
What 175 years of trust means for your money
American Express has served customers since 1850. Amex takes a relationship-powered, tech-enabled approach to customer service, combining human support with digital tools designed to help customers manage their accounts with confidence.³ Amex helps protect customers' accounts through security measures such as account monitoring for suspicious activity, two-factor authentication, and fraud protection.
This shows Amex is a company that puts its customers first. It's one of the biggest reasons American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) is on our most trusted banks in the U.S. list.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is offered by American Express National Bank (Member FDIC).
What your money earns at American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) vs. the national average
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account currently earns 3.10%¹ APY (as of ). That's miles above the national average savings account rate, which is 0.37% right now according to the FDIC.
Here's what that gap looks like across a range of balances over one year:
|Balance
|Amex HYSA Interest Earned (3.10%¹ APY (as of ))
|National Average Interest Earned (0.37% APY)
|$5,000
|$155
|$18.50
|$10,000
|$310
|$37
|$25,000
|$775
|$92.50
|$50,000
|$1,550
|$185
|$100,000
|$3,100
|$370
The larger your balance, the more the rate gap matters.
On a $25,000 emergency fund like mine, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account would put an extra $682.50 in my pocket after a year compared to the national average.
Read our full American Express® High Yield Savings Account review.
Who should open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is a strong fit for:
- People who like 24/7 customer support and daily compounding interest
- Existing American Express® Card Members who want to manage their Amex accounts in one app³
- Anyone tired of paying monthly fees or meeting minimum balance requirements²
It's worth noting the American Express® High Yield Savings Account has no ATM or debit card access. Withdrawing money requires an ACH transfer to a linked bank account, which may take one to three business days.
It's also an online-only account with no branch access. So for savers who need immediate cash access or prefer in-person banking, it may not be the right fit.
In a world where most banks make you choose between a great APY and a great experience, it's nice to know the American Express® High Yield Savings Account doesn't ask you to.
Learn more and apply for an American Express® High Yield Savings Account today.
FAQs
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Yes. The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is held at American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) where deposits are federally insured.
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No. You can open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account without an existing relationship with American Express. You do not need to be a current cardholder to apply.
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The American Express® High Yield Savings Account currently earns 3.10%¹ APY (as of ). There is no minimum balance required to earn this rate². The APY is variable and subject to change.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.