American Express Is One of the Most Trusted Names in Banking -- Here's What That Means for Your Savings in 2026

I keep about $25,000 in an emergency fund. It's money I might need to access at the drop of a hat, so it needs to be somewhere safe, accessible, and ideally earning more money while it sits there.

After reviewing dozens of accounts for Motley Fool Money, I consistently recommend the American Express® High Yield Savings Account -- and trust is a big reason why.

Here's what banking with the American Express® High Yield Savings Account means for your savings in 2026.

Why trust matters when choosing a savings account

Choosing a savings account based on annual percentage yield (APY) alone is a common mistake. The rate matters -- but it's only one part of the equation.

A trustworthy savings account means fraud alerts that actually work. It means customer service that picks up when something goes wrong. It means no surprise fees buried in the fine print.

All of those things help you sleep a little more soundly at night -- which is the whole point of keeping cash savings in the first place.

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account delivers on all of those. It earns a competitive 3.10%¹ APY (as of ), charges no monthly fees, and requires no minimum deposit to open and no ongoing minimum balance².