Annuity vs. CD: Which Is Better in 2025?

In 2025, both annuities and certificates of deposit (CDs) offer attractive, guaranteed returns, especially as interest rates are expected to drop soon. If you're looking for a safe, fixed return on your money, either one could fit the bill -- but they're different in several important ways.

So how do you decide? Here's a breakdown of how annuities and CDs compare in 2025.

First, an important note

We'll be looking at just one type of annuity: a fixed deferred annuity. These annuities are relatively simple and safe, and they're also fairly similar to CDs.

But keep in mind that there are many other types of annuities, and some are complex and risky. Be sure to do your research before purchasing any annuity.

What CDs and annuities have in common

Fixed returns: Fixed annuities and CDs offer guaranteed interest rates for a set period.

Fixed annuities and CDs offer guaranteed interest rates for a set period. Fixed investment period: You agree to leave your principal untouched for a certain amount of time. If you withdraw money early, you'll likely pay a penalty.

But the similarities end there. Let's dig into the differences.

Certificates of deposit (CDs)

A CD is a type of savings account you open at a bank or credit union. You deposit money and agree to leave it untouched for a set term -- generally between three months and five years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate.

Pros:

Safe and FDIC insured (up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution)

No fees or commissions

Predictable returns

Terms as short as a few months

Low minimum deposits (often $1,000 or less)

Cons:

Interest is taxed yearly, even if you don't touch it

Returns are modest for long-term goals

Typical APY: Some of the best CDs offer APYs around 4.00% to 4.25%.