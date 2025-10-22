APYs up to 4.50%: The Best Way to Fight Inflation in 2025
As of August 2025, the 12-month inflation rate was 2.9%. That means any money you have sitting in traditional savings accounts, with their measly APYs, has been quietly losing value.
My favorite inflation-beater: A high-yield savings account (HYSA), the best of which are offering up to 4.50% APY at the moment. That means every $10,000 you keep in savings can earn you hundreds of dollars in interest -- all for taking a few minutes to switch banks.
Here are three of my favorite HYSAs to beat inflation today.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
I recently dumped my Wells Fargo account for SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), and I can say for sure that I'm never going back. That's because SoFi® comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
- Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit
- No account fees or minimum deposits
Yes, the APY is fantastic -- among the best rates you'll find. But I also love getting my paycheck two days early, plus the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
For a simpler option, the CIT Platinum Savings account offers one of the highest APYs around -- as long as you keep a balance of at least $5,000. You'll get:
- A 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000 or more
- No account fees
- A $100 minimum to open an account
If your only goal is racking up interest on a big balance, CIT is a great option. It doesn't have the additional perks of SoFi®, but its APY is solid, especially for a non-promotional rate.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
3. Barclays Tiered Savings
Finally, Barclays Tiered Savings is another simple high earner. Perks include:
- 3.90% on balances up to $250,000
- An even higher APY for balances over $250,000
- No account fees or minimum deposits
If you keep a cool quarter-million dollars in the bank, you'll get an even better return -- but most people will get a still-strong 3.90% APY.
Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't be able to immediately access your cash. But if you're okay with that, Barclays is another great way to fight inflation in 2025.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
Our Research Expert