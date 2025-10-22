APYs up to 4.50%: The Best Way to Fight Inflation in 2025

Published on Oct. 22, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

As of August 2025, the 12-month inflation rate was 2.9%. That means any money you have sitting in traditional savings accounts, with their measly APYs, has been quietly losing value.

My favorite inflation-beater: A high-yield savings account (HYSA), the best of which are offering up to 4.50% APY at the moment. That means every $10,000 you keep in savings can earn you hundreds of dollars in interest -- all for taking a few minutes to switch banks.

Here are three of my favorite HYSAs to beat inflation today.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

I recently dumped my Wells Fargo account for SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), and I can say for sure that I'm never going back. That's because SoFi® comes with:

  • Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit
  • Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit
  • Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit
  • No account fees or minimum deposits

Yes, the APY is fantastic -- among the best rates you'll find. But I also love getting my paycheck two days early, plus the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage.

Want to earn a sky-high APY today? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Oct 22, 2025
Limited-Time Offer

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

APY
up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

2. CIT Platinum Savings

For a simpler option, the CIT Platinum Savings account offers one of the highest APYs around -- as long as you keep a balance of at least $5,000. You'll get:

  • A 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000 or more
  • No account fees
  • A $100 minimum to open an account

If your only goal is racking up interest on a big balance, CIT is a great option. It doesn't have the additional perks of SoFi®, but its APY is solid, especially for a non-promotional rate.

Want to earn 3.85% APY today? Check out our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings account now.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Oct 22, 2025

CIT Platinum Savings

Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for CIT Platinum Savings

On CIT's Secure Website.

APY
3.85% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. To Earn APY
$5,000
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.

Open a CIT Platinum Savings Account

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

Read Full Review

3. Barclays Tiered Savings

Finally, Barclays Tiered Savings is another simple high earner. Perks include:

  • 3.90% on balances up to $250,000
  • An even higher APY for balances over $250,000
  • No account fees or minimum deposits

If you keep a cool quarter-million dollars in the bank, you'll get an even better return -- but most people will get a still-strong 3.90% APY.

Barclays doesn't offer a checking account, which means you won't be able to immediately access your cash. But if you're okay with that, Barclays is another great way to fight inflation in 2025.

To find out more, read our full review of Barclays Tiered Savings and open an account today.

SoFi Checking and Savings
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of Oct 22, 2025

Barclays Tiered Savings

Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings

On Barclays' Secure Website.

APY
3.90% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.90%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.10%.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Read Full Review

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.