APYs up to 4.50%: The Best Way to Fight Inflation in 2025

As of August 2025, the 12-month inflation rate was 2.9%. That means any money you have sitting in traditional savings accounts, with their measly APYs, has been quietly losing value.

My favorite inflation-beater: A high-yield savings account (HYSA), the best of which are offering up to 4.50% APY at the moment. That means every $10,000 you keep in savings can earn you hundreds of dollars in interest -- all for taking a few minutes to switch banks.

Here are three of my favorite HYSAs to beat inflation today.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)

I recently dumped my Wells Fargo account for SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC), and I can say for sure that I'm never going back. That's because SoFi® comes with:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% on savings with direct deposit

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage with direct deposit

Early paychecks up to two days before your payday with direct deposit

No account fees or minimum deposits

Yes, the APY is fantastic -- among the best rates you'll find. But I also love getting my paycheck two days early, plus the $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage.

Want to earn a sky-high APY today? Check out our full review of the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.