Are Trump's Tariff Rebates the New Stimulus Checks? Here's What It Actually Means for You

President Donald Trump says the government might start cutting checks again, but this time, not for COVID-19 relief or tax refunds. Instead, the money could come straight from the tariffs his administration has slapped on foreign imports.

In his words, "We have so much money coming in, we're thinking about a little rebate."

And by "little," he means from a pool of more than $100 billion in tariff revenue already collected this year.

Wait, what are tariff rebates?

Think of tariffs as a tax the U.S. puts on imports. Companies that bring in goods from overseas pay extra at the border, and in some instances they pass those higher costs along to you.

Rebates would be a way to return some of that money to American consumers. It would especially help those in lower- and middle-income brackets who are feeling the squeeze from higher prices on things like electronics, appliances, and everyday goods.

It's like the government saying, "Hey, we made stuff more expensive, here's a little something to help."

Is this free money?

Sort of. The U.S. Treasury is on pace to take in over $27 billion in tariffs this month alone, and that money is just sitting there.

So yes, these rebates would technically be funded from money already collected. But they wouldn't come without potential tradeoffs.

The inflation red flag

Rebates might sound great, but some economists are already sounding alarms.

Sending checks to Americans in the middle of an inflation-prone economy could pour gasoline on the fire. Any bump in disposable income might encourage more spending, which could drive prices even higher.

And while Trump insists inflation is "mostly under control," even small-scale stimulus efforts during his first term were linked to short-term price spikes.