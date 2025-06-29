Are We Headed for a Recession? Here's How to Protect Your Money

You've probably seen the headlines: slowing growth, sticky inflation, and whispers about interest rate movement. The big question keeps coming up: Are we headed for a recession?

Nobody knows for sure, but here's what I do know after years of writing about personal finance: Waiting until you know we're in a recession is waiting too long. The smartest move is to recession-proof your finances before things hit the fan.

Here's what I'm doing, and what I recommend to anyone trying to stay one step ahead.

Build (or rebuild) your emergency fund

If the economy slows down and layoffs start picking up, having three to six months of expenses in a high-yield savings account (HYSA) gives you flexibility and peace of mind.