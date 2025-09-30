Bank of America CD Rates: Up to 3.90% APY. Should You Open One?

Bank of America has a wide selection of CDs. Some of its short-term CDs pay decent rates today, but most pay far less than the competition. Here's a look at Bank of America's CD rates and terms, as well as some higher-APY options you should check out. Bank of America CD rates Bank of America offers a huge variety of CD terms between 28 days and 10 years. All of its CDs pay 0.03% APY except for the ones below:

Term APY 3 months 3.51% 4 months 3.51% 5 months 3.51% 7 months* 3.90% 10 months* 3.45% 13 months* 2.50% 25 months* 2.00% 37 months* 0.11% Data source: Bank of America. Information related to Bank of America CDs was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product.

*These are "featured CDs" with nonstandard terms. They will automatically renew into a 3-month Flexible CD with a lower APY unless you make a change during the grace period. All other CDs renew into CDs with the same term unless you make a change during the grace period. The new APY may be different. Lastly, there's one more CD not included above: the 12-month Flexible CD. This one allows no-penalty early withdrawals, unlike other Bank of America CDs (and most CDs in general). The current APY is 3.10%. How Bank of America's CD rates compare Here are some of the best CD rates you can find today for a variety of terms:



All have higher APYs than Bank of America CDs. They also have lower minimum deposits than Bank of America, which requires at least a $1,000 deposit for all CDs. How big of a difference does the APY make? Let's look at how much the LendingClub 8-month CD would earn compared to Bank of America CDs with similar terms.

CD APY Earnings on $10,000 Deposit Bank of America 7-month featured CD 3.90% $226 Bank of America 8-month CD 0.03% $2 LendingClub 8-month CD 4.45% $295 Data source: Author's calculations.