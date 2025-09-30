Bank of America CD Rates: Up to 3.90% APY. Should You Open One?

Bank of America has a wide selection of CDs. Some of its short-term CDs pay decent rates today, but most pay far less than the competition.

Here's a look at Bank of America's CD rates and terms, as well as some higher-APY options you should check out.

Bank of America CD rates

Bank of America offers a huge variety of CD terms between 28 days and 10 years. All of its CDs pay 0.03% APY except for the ones below:

Term APY
3 months 3.51%
4 months 3.51%
5 months 3.51%
7 months* 3.90%
10 months* 3.45%
13 months* 2.50%
25 months* 2.00%
37 months* 0.11%
Data source: Bank of America. Information related to Bank of America CDs was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product.

*These are "featured CDs" with nonstandard terms. They will automatically renew into a 3-month Flexible CD with a lower APY unless you make a change during the grace period.

All other CDs renew into CDs with the same term unless you make a change during the grace period. The new APY may be different.

Lastly, there's one more CD not included above: the 12-month Flexible CD. This one allows no-penalty early withdrawals, unlike other Bank of America CDs (and most CDs in general). The current APY is 3.10%.

How Bank of America's CD rates compare

Here are some of the best CD rates you can find today for a variety of terms:

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2025
Western Alliance Bank CD

Western Alliance Bank CD

APY:
4.00%
Term:
3 Months
Min. Deposit:
$1
Open Account for

On Raisin's Secure Website.

LendingClub CD

LendingClub CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.45%
Term:
8 Months
Min. Deposit:
$500
Open Account for

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Synchrony Online CD

Synchrony Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.15%
Term:
5 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for Synchrony Online CD

On Synchrony Bank's Secure Website.


All have higher APYs than Bank of America CDs. They also have lower minimum deposits than Bank of America, which requires at least a $1,000 deposit for all CDs.

How big of a difference does the APY make? Let's look at how much the LendingClub 8-month CD would earn compared to Bank of America CDs with similar terms.

CD APY Earnings on $10,000 Deposit
Bank of America 7-month featured CD 3.90% $226
Bank of America 8-month CD 0.03% $2
LendingClub 8-month CD 4.45% $295
Data source: Author's calculations.

The LendingClub 8-month CD earns far more than Bank of America's 7-month special -- which is its highest-paying CD now. The interest paid by BofA's 8-month CD is abysmal.

If you want to earn one of the highest APYs on the market right now, then read our full review of LendingClub CDs and open an 8-month CD today. More interest rate cuts are expected this year, but this CD will keep your money growing well into 2026.

Are Bank of America CDs worth it?

No, Bank of America CDs are not worth opening due to their low APYs.

Bank of America does stand out by offering 1-month and 10-year CDs, which are uncommon. However, at 0.03% APY, they don't deserve a place in your financial plan. The 12-month Flexible CD is also outclassed by other no-penalty CDs.

Other banks offer higher APYs and lower minimum deposits. So if you're looking to lock in today's high CD rates, then check out our list of the best CDs and open one today.

