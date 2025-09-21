Bank of America's Savings Account Might Be the Worst Place for Your Money

Bad news, Bank of America users: Your bank is offering you a raw deal.

That's because a Bank of America Advantage Savings account starts at a measly 0.01% APY. For every $10,000 you have in your account, you're earning exactly $1 a year in interest. Not great.

Luckily, there's a better way to save: Right now, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering APYs of 3.80% or higher -- literally 380 times more than what you're getting with Bank of America.

Here's what to know, and how you can switch today.

Bank of America offers next to nothing in interest

No matter how much you keep in savings, your Bank of America account isn't doing you any favors.

Bank of America's top savings tier, Diamond Honors, requires that you keep a daily balance of at least $1 million. The APY you'll get with Diamond Honors: 0.04%, 10 times lower than the national average of 0.40%. And most people won't even come close to earning that.

Compare Bank of America's standard 0.01% rate to what you can get with an HYSA, and there's no contest: