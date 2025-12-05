Beat the Fed Rate Cut: These Award-Winning Banks Still Offer CDs With 4%+ APY
I've been watching rates like a hawk the past few months, and the writing on the wall is getting clearer: The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates at its Dec. 9-10 meeting.
If that happens (and markets are betting around 90% chance that it will) savings APYs across banks and credit unions will start drifting down soon after.
For anyone sitting on cash, that means your window to lock in a higher CD rate is narrowing.
If you want to lock in a 4.00%+ APY, these two banks are the ones to check out.
1. Synchrony Bank's 9-month CD: 4.10% APY with no minimum deposit
Synchrony Bank is one of the few online banks still holding the line above 4.00% for CDs.
Its 9-month CD currently earns 4.10% APY, and the minimum deposit is $0, which makes this one of the most accessible short-term CDs available right now.
You can lock in the rate today, and not have to worry about whatever the Fed does in the coming months.
Why I like it:
- It's short and sweet. Nine months is long enough to outrun the rate drops but short enough to stay flexible.
- No minimum deposit is a big win, especially if you're testing CDs for the first time.
- Synchrony Bank consistently performs well in our banking reviews and keeps its online experience refreshingly simple.
Synchrony Bank also offers a wide range of CD terms, which is perfect if you're building a CD ladder or staggering your cash across different maturity dates while rates settle.
2. LendingClub's 8-month CD: 4.10% APY -- plus an award-winning HYSA
LendingClub is also holding strong with a 4.10% APY on its 8-month CD ($500 minimum deposit required). It also offers a handful of different term lengths with APYs higher than most competitors.
But LendingClub has an extra edge worth mentioning: It just won our 2026 award for Best High-Yield Savings Account (HYSA).
Why it works well:
- Keep your CD and HYSA under one login
- Easy monthly deposits to hit the higher HYSA tier
- Interest compounds quickly, so every dollar pulls its weight
- A smooth option if you're managing short-term savings goals alongside everyday cash needs
LendingClub is a strong pick if you're a hybrid saver -- someone who wants part of their cash locked into a guaranteed CD rate and part sitting in a high-yield savings account for flexibility.
Is a short-term CD right for you?
Short-term CDs are perfect for cash you absolutely do not need for the next 6-8 months.
If you're saving for taxes, a down payment, a big vacation, or just want a safe place to earn guaranteed interest before rates fall, a CD can be a smart move.
But if you might need the money sooner, a high-yield savings account is the safer play. You can still earn potentially 4.00%+ APY in the short term, with no lock-ins or early withdrawal penalties.
Rates are already starting to slide, and with another Fed rate cut likely around the corner, today's top yields will be a thing of the past.
If a 4.00%+ CD fits your goals, jump on it while it's still on the table. Check out all the top short-term CD rates that can hold your money safely through late next summer.
