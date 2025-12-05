Beat the Fed Rate Cut: These Award-Winning Banks Still Offer CDs With 4%+ APY

I've been watching rates like a hawk the past few months, and the writing on the wall is getting clearer: The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates at its Dec. 9-10 meeting.

If that happens (and markets are betting around 90% chance that it will) savings APYs across banks and credit unions will start drifting down soon after.

For anyone sitting on cash, that means your window to lock in a higher CD rate is narrowing.

If you want to lock in a 4.00%+ APY, these two banks are the ones to check out.

1. Synchrony Bank's 9-month CD: 4.10% APY with no minimum deposit

Synchrony Bank is one of the few online banks still holding the line above 4.00% for CDs.

Its 9-month CD currently earns 4.10% APY, and the minimum deposit is $0, which makes this one of the most accessible short-term CDs available right now.

You can lock in the rate today, and not have to worry about whatever the Fed does in the coming months.

Why I like it:

It's short and sweet. Nine months is long enough to outrun the rate drops but short enough to stay flexible.

No minimum deposit is a big win, especially if you're testing CDs for the first time.

Synchrony Bank consistently performs well in our banking reviews and keeps its online experience refreshingly simple.

Synchrony Bank also offers a wide range of CD terms, which is perfect if you're building a CD ladder or staggering your cash across different maturity dates while rates settle.