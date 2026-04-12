Get $400 and a Boosted APY: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, April 12, 2026
You've probably heard of SoFi® by this point -- it's one of the most popular online banks out there, with snazzy features like early paycheck access and no account fees.
But did you know that right now, it's offering maybe its best welcome bonus ever (or at least the best one that I've seen).
Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY. Terms apply.
It's true. Here's what to know about SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and how to earn its current bonus, plus three other favorites available now.
Top bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): $50 or $400 bonus, plus APY Boost for up to 6 months
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Centier Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: Earn up to $1,500 with code FRESHSTART at sign-up.
Centier Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
New customers: earn up to $1,500 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code FRESHSTART and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered: $70 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,499, $175 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999, $350 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999, and $750 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999, and $1,500 for depositing $200,000 or more. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days. Offer ends April 30, 2026.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- Unlimited number of external transfers
- You can only transfer in and out via one linked external account
- No bank branch access
- All customer service goes through Raisin directly; you can't contact Centier Bank yourself
The Centier Bank High-Yield Savings Account through Raisin offers a competitive 3.95% APY, no fees, and a $1 minimum deposit, plus up to $1,500 in bonus cash for new customers using code FRESHSTART. Your deposits are FDIC-insured through a trusted 130-year-old community bank. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
Chime® Checking Account: Get up to $350
Chime® Checking Account
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Open a new Chime Checking Account from the promo link and complete qualifying activities to get this offer. https://www.chime.com/join/promos/intro-offer-v2/
- Get direct-deposited funds up to two days early*
- Get instant paychecks with MyPay ¹
- No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees
- No minimum balance requirement
- No foreign transaction fees
- No ChexSystems check to open an account
- Free peer-to-peer (P2P) payments
- Overdraft up to $200 without fees with SpotMe® ²
- No physical branch locations
- Mediocre customer service
Chime Checking makes it easy to get paid early. It's a great option for folks worried about getting hit with surprise fees -- Chime has none of those. It's a great checking account for beginners wanting simplicity.
Chime is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank or Stride Bank, N.A.; Members FDIC.
*Early access to direct deposit funds depends on the timing of the submission of the payment file from the payer. We generally make these funds available on the day the payment file is received, which may be up to 2 days earlier than the scheduled payment date.
¹ Eligibility requirements apply. Not all users will qualify. MyPay credit limits range from $20-$500. $2 fee applies to get funds instantly. MyPay™ line of credit provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A. MyPay services provided by Chime Capital, LLC (NMLS ID 2316451).
² SpotMe® on Debit is an optional, no fee overdraft service attached to your Chime Checking Account. To qualify for the SpotMe on Debit service, you must receive $200 or more in qualifying direct deposits to your Chime Checking Account each month and have activated your physical Chime Visa® Debit Card or secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card. Qualifying members will be allowed to overdraw their Chime Checking Account for up to $20 on debit card purchases and cash withdrawals initially but may later be eligible for a higher limit of up to $200 or more based on Chime Account history, direct deposit frequency and amount, spending activity and other risk-based factors. The SpotMe on Debit limit will be displayed within the Chime mobile app and is subject to change at any time, at Chime's sole discretion. Although Chime does not charge any overdraft fees for SpotMe on Debit, there may be out-of-network or third-party fees associated with ATM transactions. SpotMe on Debit will not cover any non-debit card transactions, including ACH transfers, Pay Anyone transfers, or Chime Checkbook transactions. SpotMe on Debit Terms and Conditions.
Capital One 360 Checking: Earn $250 with code CHECKING250. Terms apply.
Capital One 360 Checking
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Open account with promo code CHECKING250 and set up and receive at least 2 direct deposits, each of $500 or more, within 75 days of account opening. Terms apply.
- Branches and Capital One Cafes in some states
- Variety of accounts
- Robust digital platform and app
- Great customer service
- Higher APY available at other financial institutions
Capital One boasts a top-rated mobile app and has over 70,000 fee-free Capital One, MoneyPass, and Allpoint ATM locations. For those looking for face-to-face interaction, Capital One has over 450 locations and 50 Capital One Cafes, where customers can bank, get a cup of coffee, and ask for advice from a certified money coach. However the APY is lower than other online banks.
What to know about bank bonuses
Bank bonuses can be a super easy win, but you've gotta follow the fine print.
Most offers require a direct deposit from your paycheck or government benefits, along with a few basic steps like opening an account, making a deposit, or using your debit card. If you skip a requirement, you might miss out on the bonus.
And don't forget: these bonuses are taxable. Anything over $10 could show up on a 1099-INT. Still, it's a low-effort way to earn a few hundred bucks, especially if you're already planning to move your money.
How to qualify for a bank bonus
Each offer is a little different, but most follow a similar pattern. The most common requirement is a qualifying direct deposit -- often from an employer or benefits provider -- sent to the new account within a set period, like 30 to 90 days.
Some savings account bonuses also require a large deposit that you'll need to maintain for a few months. Other promotions may ask for basic account activity like making a few debit card purchases or paying bills online.
The key is to read the instructions carefully and make sure you can meet the terms without overextending your budget.
What to watch out for
Some banks charge monthly fees (unless you meet certain requirements like direct deposit or a balance minimum), and others won't give you the bonus if you've had an account with them recently. Even when you qualify, the payout can take a little while (sometimes up to 90 days). So just make sure you know the rules before you jump in.
We've done our best to only feature the easier bonuses offered from top-tier banks. Nothing too complicated on our list.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosures
CIT updates the multiplier information based on the FDIC National Rates. The FDIC publishes their rate on the third Monday of each month (always will be their effective date) and CIT updates its site by the end of that week.
CIT updates its APY disclosure only when there is a rate change (increases or decreases)
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://cit-fcb-t.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
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FAQs
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Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
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Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
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Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.