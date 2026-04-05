Up to $1,500 in Bonus Cash: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, April 5, 2026

Looking for a better place to store your thousands in savings? If so, you can't do much better than a new savings account from Raisin.

Right now with Raisin, you can get a one-time bonus of up to $1,500, depending on how much you deposit in your new account -- the more you save, the more you earn. Just make sure you use code FRESHSTART to land it.

The max bonus will be tough to get, but $1,500 in bonus cash is one of the highest bank bonuses I've ever seen, period.

Want to see how much you can actually earn? Here are all our favorite bank bonuses available this week.