Best Bank Bonuses to Grab This Week: August 17, 2025
If you've got cash lounging in a sad, low-yield account, now's the perfect time to give it a better home.
You could earn a quick $200-$400 bonus and lock in a high APY on your savings. That's a win-win in my book!
I've been chasing bank bonuses for years and I still get a little thrill when a fresh one hits my radar. My team and I scour the web every week so you don't have to, bringing you the easiest, highest-value offers with minimal fine print.
Here are the best ones worth jumping on this week.
Top bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
Chase Total Checking®
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
Discover® Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus
Discover® Online Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- Online only; single branch location in the U.S.
The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus
BMO Smart Advantage Checking
- Generous relationship benefits
- Strong suite of other banking products
- Member FDIC
- Negative customer service reviews
Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC
Why bank bonuses are worth a look
Thinking about changing banks? Now's a smart time to do it. Lots of banks are offering cash bonuses -- sometimes a few hundred bucks -- just for opening a new account.
The steps are usually simple. You might need to set up a direct deposit, swipe your debit card a few times, or keep a certain balance in the account. But be careful -- skip a step and you might miss out.
Also, don't forget: these bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT when tax time rolls around.
If you're planning to move your money anyway, picking up a bonus while you're at it is a nice little win.
How to get a bonus
Most offers are easy to qualify for -- just follow the instructions. Here's what they usually involve:
- A direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening your account
- For savings accounts, a bigger deposit you leave alone for a few months
- Some offers only need a few debit card purchases or bill payments
Always read the fine print before you sign up. Make sure the terms fit your habits so you don't miss out.
What to watch for
Some deals sound great but have extra rules. You might need to keep a certain balance or set up a regular deposit to skip monthly fees. And if you've had an account with the bank recently, you might not be eligible.
Even after you check every box, the bonus won't hit your account right away. It can take up to 90 days.
To help you skip the hassle, we've pulled together this week's best offers -- simple, clear, and worth your time.
FAQs
-
Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
-
If you can qualify without overcomplicating your finances, yes! A few hundred dollars for moving your money is a great deal, especially if there are no strings attached.
-
Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
