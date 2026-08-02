Earn up to $1,200: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, August 2, 2026
Most bank bonuses hover in the $200-$300 range -- which is a decent haul, all things considered. But if you've got a big balance and want to get one of the biggest bonuses out there, now's the time to open an EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin.
Right now, you can earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26. You'll need a pretty big deposit amount to get the max bonus -- $200,000 or more -- but even smaller balances can earn a solid amount back.
Want to learn more? Here's what to know about EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, plus a few other great picks available now.
Top bank bonuses this week
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- Unlimited number of external transfers
- You can only transfer in and out via one linked external account
- No bank branch access
- All customer service goes through Raisin directly; you can't contact EverBank yourself
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from EverBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. Your deposits are FDIC-insured through a trusted 130-year-old community bank. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:
- Customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $100 or greater receive a $10 bonus
- Customers depositing between $25,000–$49,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $250 or greater receive a $25 bonus
- Customers depositing between $50,000–$99,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $500 or greater receive a $50 bonus
- Customers depositing between $100,000–$199,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $1,000 or greater receive a $100 bonus
- Customers depositing between $200,000+ with aggregate recurring deposits of $2,000 or greater receive a $200 bonus
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
CIT Platinum Savings: Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
What to know before chasing a bank bonus
Bank bonuses can be an easy way to pad your cash pile, but the details matter. Most offers come with a short checklist. That usually includes opening a new account, setting up a qualifying direct deposit, and keeping the account active for a set amount of time. Miss one step, and the bonus can slip away.
It's also worth remembering that bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, the bank may send a 1099-INT at tax time. Even so, earning a few hundred dollars with minimal effort can be a solid move -- especially if you're already thinking about switching banks.
How these bonuses usually work
Every promotion has its own rules, but the structure is often similar. Many checking account bonuses require a direct deposit from your job or benefits provider within a certain window, like 30, 60, or 90 days.
Savings bonuses can look a little different. Some ask you to deposit a larger amount and leave it there for a few months. Others require light activity, such as a few debit card purchases or online bill payments. The goal is simple: read the requirements closely and make sure they fit your normal money habits.
Things to double-check first
Watch for monthly fees and balance requirements, especially if the account charges unless you meet certain conditions. Some banks also exclude recent customers, meaning you won't qualify if you've had an account with them in the past year or two. And don't expect instant cash -- bonuses often take weeks, or even a couple of months, to hit your account.
We focus on promotions that are straightforward and realistic to earn. No hoops. No gimmicks. Just solid offers from well-known banks that make sense for most people.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.15%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.15% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate -- currently 3.95% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees.
Min. to earn: $1
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Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:
- Customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $100 or greater receive a $10 bonus
- Customers depositing between $25,000–$49,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $250 or greater receive a $25 bonus
- Customers depositing between $50,000–$99,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $500 or greater receive a $50 bonus
- Customers depositing between $100,000–$199,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $1,000 or greater receive a $100 bonus
- Customers depositing between $200,000+ with aggregate recurring deposits of $2,000 or greater receive a $200 bonus
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
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FAQs
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Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
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Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
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Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.