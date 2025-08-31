Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: August 31, 2025

Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC

Why bank bonuses are worth your time

Thinking about changing banks? You could walk away with more than just a new account. These days, many banks are offering cash bonuses -- sometimes hundreds of dollars -- just for opening an account and checking a few boxes.

The requirements are usually simple: set up a direct deposit, make a few debit card purchases, or keep a certain amount in the account for a set period. But be careful -- missing a single step could mean missing the bonus entirely.

Also important: any bonus you earn is considered taxable income. If it's more than $10, expect to receive a 1099-INT during tax season.

If a bank switch is already on your radar, grabbing a sign-up bonus is an easy way to make your move more rewarding.

How to land a bonus

Qualifying for these offers is typically pretty straightforward -- just follow the instructions closely. Here's what most deals involve:

Set up a qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account

Some savings promotions require a large deposit that stays untouched for a few months

Others are simpler -- a few debit card swipes or bill payments may be all it takes

Before signing up, always review the fine print. Making sure the requirements fit your habits can save you from surprises down the line.

What to keep an eye on

While bank bonuses can be easy money, there are a few things to look out for. Some accounts charge monthly fees unless you meet specific criteria, like keeping a minimum balance or setting up direct deposit. Others may exclude you if you've recently held an account with the same bank.

And once you've met all the terms? The bonus won't hit your account right away -- it could take up to 90 days to arrive.

To make things easier, we've highlighted this week's top picks -- offers that are clear-cut, low-hassle, and actually deliver on what they promise.