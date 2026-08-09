Earn up to $400 Bonus Cash and a Boosted APY: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Aug. 9, 2026
My friends know I write about high-yield savings accounts, so they're always asking me for recommendations. And my first answer is always the same: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC).
A big reason for that is the current bonus: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) plus get a cash bonus. That's one of the best bonuses you'll find on any bank account, period.
Here's what else to know about SoFi®, plus three other great bonuses available now.
Top bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
CIT Platinum Savings: Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
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- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from NexBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. NexBank has been a trusted institution in Texas for over 100 years. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:
- Customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $100 or greater receive a $10 bonus
- Customers depositing between $25,000–$49,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $250 or greater receive a $25 bonus
- Customers depositing between $50,000–$99,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $500 or greater receive a $50 bonus
- Customers depositing between $100,000–$199,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $1,000 or greater receive a $100 bonus
- Customers depositing between $200,000+ with aggregate recurring deposits of $2,000 or greater receive a $200 bonus
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
Why bank bonuses deserve your attention
If you're planning to move your money to a new bank, a bonus offer could be a nice extra perk. Many banks are handing out cash to new customers who meet a few basic requirements.
In most cases, the steps are simple: set up a direct deposit to a savings or checking account, make a few debit card purchases, or keep a certain amount of money in the account for a while. But read the details carefully -- missing even one part of the deal could cost you the bonus.
These rewards also count as taxable income. So if you earn more than $10, you'll probably get a 1099-INT at tax time.
If you're already thinking about switching banks, taking advantage of a sign-up bonus could make the move even more rewarding.
Earning a bonus is easier than you might think
Most bank promotions are pretty easy to qualify for -- just stick to the rules. Here's what you'll usually need to do:
- Set up a qualifying direct deposit within the first 30 to 90 days after opening your account.
- Some savings offers require you to deposit a large sum and leave it untouched for a few months.
- Others are super simple -- just a handful of debit card transactions or bill payments might be enough.
Before jumping in, take a few minutes to review the terms. That way, you can make sure the offer lines up with your spending habits and won't catch you off guard.
A few things to watch for
Not every bank bonus is as straightforward as it sounds. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet certain conditions, like maintaining a minimum balance or scheduling direct deposits. And if you've recently had an account at the same bank, you might not be eligible at all.
Even once you've completed all the steps, don't expect the bonus to show up right away -- it can take up to 90 days.
To help you skip the hassle, we've narrowed down this week's best offers from banks that keep things simple, transparent, and actually worth your time.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.15%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.15% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate — currently 3.97% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees. See product terms for complete details.
Min. to earn: $1
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Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:
- Customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $100 or greater receive a $10 bonus
- Customers depositing between $25,000–$49,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $250 or greater receive a $25 bonus
- Customers depositing between $50,000–$99,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $500 or greater receive a $50 bonus
- Customers depositing between $100,000–$199,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $1,000 or greater receive a $100 bonus
- Customers depositing between $200,000+ with aggregate recurring deposits of $2,000 or greater receive a $200 bonus
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
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FAQs
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Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
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Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
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Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.