Get Free Money for Switching Banks: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Dec. 14, 2025

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

3.85% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.85%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.00%.

To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Why bank bonuses are worth a look

Thinking about changing banks? Now's a smart time to do it. Lots of banks are offering cash bonuses -- sometimes a few hundred bucks -- just for opening a new account.

The steps are usually simple. You might need to set up a direct deposit, swipe your debit card a few times, or keep a certain balance in the account. But be careful -- skip a step and you might miss out.

Also, don't forget: these bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT when tax time rolls around.

If you're planning to move your money anyway, picking up a bonus while you're at it is a nice little win.

How to get a bonus

Most offers are easy to qualify for -- just follow the instructions. Here's what they usually involve:

A direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening your account

For savings accounts, a bigger deposit you leave alone for a few months

Some offers only need a few debit card purchases or bill payments

Always read the fine print before you sign up. Make sure the terms fit your habits so you don't miss out.

What to look out for

Some deals sound great but have extra rules. You might need to keep a certain balance or set up a regular deposit to skip monthly fees. And if you've had an account with the bank recently, you might not be eligible.

Even after you check every box, the bonus won't hit your account right away. It can take up to 90 days.

To help you skip the hassle, we've pulled together this week's best offers above -- simple, clear, and worth your time.



