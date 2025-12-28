Earn Hundreds for Moving Your Money: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Dec. 28, 2025

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.85%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.00%.

To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What to know about bank bonuses

Bank bonuses can be a super easy win, but you've gotta follow the fine print.

Most offers require a direct deposit from your paycheck or government benefits, along with a few basic steps like opening an account, making a deposit, or using your debit card. If you skip a requirement, you might miss out on the bonus.

And don't forget: these bonuses are taxable. Anything over $10 could show up on a 1099-INT. Still, it's a low-effort way to earn a few hundred bucks, especially if you're already planning to move your money.

How to qualify for a bank bonus

Each offer is a little different, but most follow a similar pattern. The most common requirement is a qualifying direct deposit -- often from an employer or benefits provider -- sent to the new account within a set period, like 30 to 90 days.

Some savings bonuses also require a large deposit that you'll need to maintain for a few months. Other promotions may ask for basic account activity like making a few debit card purchases or paying bills online.

The key is to read the instructions carefully and make sure you can meet the terms without overextending your budget.

What to watch out for

Some banks charge monthly fees (unless you meet certain requirements like direct deposit or a balance minimum), and others won't give you the bonus if you've had an account with them recently. Even when you qualify, the payout can take a little while (sometimes up to 90 days). So just make sure you know the rules before you jump in.

We've done our best to only feature the easier bonuses offered from top-tier banks. Nothing too complicated on our list.



