Earn up to $300: The Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Dec. 7, 2025

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.85%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.00%.

3.85%

To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why bank bonuses are worth it

If you're already thinking about switching banks, a sign-up bonus could make the move even sweeter. Right now, plenty of banks are handing out cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars -- just for opening a new account and meeting a few basic requirements.

Usually, it's as simple as setting up a direct deposit, making a few debit card purchases, or keeping a certain amount in your account for a set time. But it's important to read the fine print. Skip a step, and you could lose out on the reward.

One more thing: these bonuses are considered taxable income. If you earn more than $10, expect a 1099-INT during tax season.

Bottom line? If you're planning to move your money anyway, a cash bonus is a nice way to get something extra for your trouble.

How to qualify for a bonus

Most bank bonuses are pretty easy to earn -- as long as you follow the rules. Here's what they usually require:

A qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account

For savings bonuses, you might need to deposit a larger sum and leave it untouched for a few months

Some of the simpler offers only ask for a few debit card transactions or a bill payment or two

Before you jump in, take a few minutes to read the offer terms. Making sure the requirements match your financial habits can help you avoid missing out.

What to watch for

Not all bank offers are as easy as they seem. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet specific conditions, like keeping a minimum balance or setting up a recurring deposit. And in many cases, you won't qualify if you've recently had an account at the same bank.

Even after you've done everything right, don't expect instant results -- bonuses can take up to 90 days to show up in your account.

To save you time and effort, we've pulled together this week's most straightforward, no-fuss bank offers that are actually worth checking out.



