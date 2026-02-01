Earn Hundreds for Opening a New Account: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Feb. 1, 2026

Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.

*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts. **Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:

Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.

Enjoy $400 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What to know about bank bonuses

Bank bonuses can be a super easy win, but you've gotta follow the fine print.

Most offers require a direct deposit from your paycheck or government benefits, along with a few basic steps like opening an account, making a deposit, or using your debit card. If you skip a requirement, you might miss out on the bonus.

And don't forget: these bonuses are taxable. Anything over $10 could show up on a 1099-INT. Still, it's a low-effort way to earn a few hundred bucks, especially if you're already planning to move your money.

How to qualify for a bank bonus

Each offer is a little different, but most follow a similar pattern. The most common requirement is a qualifying direct deposit -- often from an employer or benefits provider -- sent to the new account within a set period, like 30 to 90 days.

Some savings account bonuses also require a large deposit that you'll need to maintain for a few months. Other promotions may ask for basic account activity like making a few debit card purchases or paying bills online.

The key is to read the instructions carefully and make sure you can meet the terms without overextending your budget.

What to watch out for

Some banks charge monthly fees (unless you meet certain requirements like direct deposit or a balance minimum), and others won't give you the bonus if you've had an account with them recently. Even when you qualify, the payout can take a little while (sometimes up to 90 days). So just make sure you know the rules before you jump in.

We've done our best to only feature the easier bonuses offered from top-tier banks. Nothing too complicated on our list.





