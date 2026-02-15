Unlock Hundreds of Dollars and a Higher APY: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Feb. 15, 2026

Wells Fargo offers convenient banking solutions with a widespread network of approximately 4,700 branches and 12,000 ATMs. You can earn a generous $300 bonus by simply opening a new checking account with a minimum deposit of $25 and receive a total of $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account. To avoid the $10 monthly fee, you will need to do one of the following: receive $500 in direct deposits per month, maintain a minimum balance of $500, link your account to a Wells Fargo Campus ATM or Campus Debit Card, or be age 17-24.

As a new Wells Fargo checking customer, enjoy a $325 bonus when you open a new Everyday Checking account and make $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of account opening.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why bank bonuses deserve your attention

If you're planning to move your money to a new bank, a bonus offer could be a nice extra perk. Many banks are handing out cash to new customers who meet a few basic requirements.

In most cases, the steps are simple: set up a direct deposit to a savings or checking account, make a few debit card purchases, or keep a certain amount of money in the account for a while. But read the details carefully -- missing even one part of the deal could cost you the bonus.

These rewards also count as taxable income. So if you earn more than $10, you'll probably get a 1099-INT at tax time.

If you're already thinking about switching banks, taking advantage of a sign-up bonus could make the move even more rewarding.

Earning a bonus is easier than you might think

Most bank promotions are pretty easy to qualify for -- just stick to the rules. Here's what you'll usually need to do:

Set up a qualifying direct deposit within the first 30 to 90 days after opening your account.

Some savings offers require you to deposit a large sum and leave it untouched for a few months.

Others are super simple -- just a handful of debit card transactions or bill payments might be enough.

Before jumping in, take a few minutes to review the terms. That way, you can make sure the offer lines up with your spending habits and won't catch you off guard.

A few things to watch for

Not every bank bonus is as straightforward as it sounds. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet certain conditions, like maintaining a minimum balance or scheduling direct deposits. And if you've recently had an account at the same bank, you might not be eligible at all.

Even once you've completed all the steps, don't expect the bonus to show up right away -- it can take up to 90 days.

To help you skip the hassle, we've narrowed down this week's best offers from banks that keep things simple, transparent, and actually worth your time.



