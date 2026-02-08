Make up to $400 in Weeks: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Feb. 8, 2026
About a year ago, I finally ditched my big-bank savings account for a next-gen online savings account -- and I got a $300 bonus for my trouble.
Sure, a higher APY and features like early paycheck access are what first got me interested. But the bonus didn't hurt, either -- and if you want to do the same as me, now's the time to open a new account.
Ready to learn more? Here are all of our favorite bank bonuses available this week.
Top bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): $50 or $300 bonus
SoFi Checking and Savings
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Barclays Tiered Savings: $200 bonus
Barclays Tiered Savings
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
Chase Total Checking®: $400 bonus
Chase Total Checking®
Offer expires 4/15/26
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 ($15, effective Aug. 24, 2025) monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $400 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
Wells Fargo Everyday Checking: $325 bonus
Wells Fargo Everyday Checking
Offer ends 4/14/26
- New account $300 cash bonus
- Large network of physical branches
- Large network of free ATMs
- No minimum daily balance required
- Overdraft protection available
- Need to meet certain requirements to avoid $10 monthly fee
- $25 minimum opening deposit
- Does not earn interest
- Fee for out-of-network ATM withdrawals
Wells Fargo offers convenient banking solutions with a widespread network of approximately 4,700 branches and 12,000 ATMs. You can earn a generous $300 bonus by simply opening a new checking account with a minimum deposit of $25 and receive a total of $1,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits within 90 days of opening the account. To avoid the $10 monthly fee, you will need to do one of the following: receive $500 in direct deposits per month, maintain a minimum balance of $500, link your account to a Wells Fargo Campus ATM or Campus Debit Card, or be age 17-24.
What to know before chasing a bank bonus
Bank bonuses can be an easy way to pad your cash pile, but the details matter. Most offers come with a short checklist. That usually includes opening a new account, setting up a qualifying direct deposit, and keeping the account active for a set amount of time. Miss one step, and the bonus can slip away.
It's also worth remembering that bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, the bank may send a 1099-INT at tax time. Even so, earning a few hundred dollars with minimal effort can be a solid move -- especially if you're already thinking about switching banks.
How these bonuses usually work
Every promotion has its own rules, but the structure is often similar. Many checking account bonuses require a direct deposit from your job or benefits provider within a certain window, like 30, 60, or 90 days.
Savings bonuses can look a little different. Some ask you to deposit a larger amount and leave it there for a few months. Others require light activity, such as a few debit card purchases or online bill payments. The goal is simple: read the requirements closely and make sure they fit your normal money habits.
Things to double-check first
Watch for monthly fees and balance requirements, especially if the account charges unless you meet certain conditions. Some banks also exclude recent customers, meaning you won't qualify if you've had an account with them in the past year or two. And don't expect instant cash -- bonuses often take weeks, or even a couple of months, to hit your account.
We focus on promotions that are straightforward and realistic to earn. No hoops. No gimmicks. Just solid offers from well-known banks that make sense for most people.
-
FAQs
-
Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
-
Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
-
Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
Our Research Expert
