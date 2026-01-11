Earn $300 Just For Switching Banks: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Jan. 11, 2026

Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.85%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 4.00%.

To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $30,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why bank bonuses deserve your attention

If you're planning to move your money to a new bank, a bonus offer could be a nice extra perk. Many banks are handing out cash to new customers who meet a few basic requirements.

In most cases, the steps are simple: set up a direct deposit, make a few debit card purchases, or keep a certain amount of money in the account for a while. But read the details carefully -- missing even one part of the deal could cost you the bonus.

These rewards also count as taxable income. So if you earn more than $10, you'll probably get a 1099-INT at tax time.

If you're already thinking about switching banks, taking advantage of a sign-up bonus could make the move even more rewarding.

Earning a bonus is easier than you might think

Most bank promotions are pretty easy to qualify for -- just stick to the rules. Here's what you'll usually need to do:

Set up a qualifying direct deposit within the first 30 to 90 days after opening your account.

Some savings offers require you to deposit a large sum and leave it untouched for a few months.

Others are super simple -- just a handful of debit card transactions or bill payments might be enough.

Before jumping in, take a few minutes to review the terms. That way, you can make sure the offer lines up with your spending habits and won't catch you off guard.

A few things to watch for

Not every bank bonus is as straightforward as it sounds. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet certain conditions, like maintaining a minimum balance or scheduling direct deposits. And if you've recently had an account at the same bank, you might not be eligible at all.

Even once you've completed all the steps, don't expect the bonus to show up right away -- it can take up to 90 days.

To help you skip the hassle, we've narrowed down this week's best offers from banks that keep things simple, transparent, and actually worth your time.



