Move Your Money, Make up to $400: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Jan. 18, 2026

Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.

*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts. **Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:

Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.

Enjoy $400 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why bank bonuses are worth it

If you're already thinking about switching banks, a sign-up bonus could make the move even sweeter. Right now, plenty of banks are handing out cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars -- just for opening a new account and meeting a few basic requirements.

Usually, it's as simple as setting up a direct deposit, making a few debit card purchases, or keeping a certain amount in your account for a set time. But it's important to read the fine print. Skip a step, and you could lose out on the reward.

One more thing: these bonuses are considered taxable income. If you earn more than $10, expect a 1099-INT during tax season.

Bottom line? If you're planning to move your money anyway, a cash bonus is a nice way to get something extra for your trouble.

How to qualify for a bonus

Most bank bonuses are pretty easy to earn -- as long as you follow the rules. Here's what they usually require:

A qualifying direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening the account

For savings bonuses, you might need to deposit a larger sum and leave it untouched for a few months

Some of the simpler offers only ask for a few debit card transactions or a bill payment or two

Before you jump in, take a few minutes to read the offer terms. Making sure the requirements match your financial habits can help you avoid missing out.

What to watch for

Not all bank offers are as easy as they seem. Some accounts come with monthly fees unless you meet specific conditions, like keeping a minimum balance or setting up a recurring deposit. And in many cases, you won't qualify if you've recently had an account at the same bank.

Even after you've done everything right, don't expect instant results -- bonuses can take up to 90 days to show up in your account.

To save you time and effort, we've pulled together this week's most straightforward, no-fuss bank offers that are actually worth checking out.



