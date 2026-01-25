Up to $400 Plus Higher APYs: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, Jan. 25, 2026

Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network, OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account, OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.

*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts. **Monthly service fee is $12 ($15, effective August 24, 2025), or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:

Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.

Enjoy $400 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $1,000 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Why bank bonuses are worth a look

Thinking about changing banks? Now's a smart time to do it. Lots of banks are offering cash bonuses -- sometimes a few hundred bucks -- just for opening a new account.

The steps are usually simple. You might need to set up a direct deposit to a checking account, swipe your debit card a few times, or keep a certain balance in the account. But be careful -- skip a step and you might miss out.

Also, don't forget: these bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT when tax time rolls around.

If you're planning to move your money anyway, picking up a bonus while you're at it is a nice little win.

How to get a bonus

Most offers are easy to qualify for -- just follow the instructions. Here's what they usually involve:

A direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening your account

For savings accounts, a bigger deposit you leave alone for a few months

Some offers only need a few debit card purchases or bill payments

Always read the fine print before you sign up. Make sure the terms fit your habits so you don't miss out.

What to look out for

Some deals sound great but have extra rules. You might need to keep a certain balance or set up a regular deposit to skip monthly fees. And if you've had an account with the bank recently, you might not be eligible.

Even after you check every box, the bonus won't hit your account right away. It can take up to 90 days.

To help you skip the hassle, we've pulled together this week's best offers above -- simple, clear, and worth your time.



