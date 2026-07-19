Get a Bonus up to $400 and a 6-Month APY Boost: Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week, July 19, 2026
I'll admit it, I'm a SoFi® groupie -- I opened the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account about a year and a half ago, and I haven't shut up about it since. But believe me when I say that right now, it's offering the best welcome bonus I've seen yet.
Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Taken together, that's easily one of the best bonuses you can find on any savings account.
Want to learn more? Here's what to know about SoFi®, plus some other great picks available now.
Top bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
CIT Platinum Savings: Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- Unlimited number of external transfers
- You can only transfer in and out via one linked external account
- No bank branch access
- All customer service goes through Raisin directly; you can't contact EverBank yourself
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from EverBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. Your deposits are FDIC-insured through a trusted 130-year-old community bank. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers can earn up to $60 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999 ($50 welcome bonus + $10 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $100), up to $150 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999 ($125 welcome bonus + $25 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $250), up to $300 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999 ($250 welcome bonus + $50 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $500), up to $600 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999 ($500 welcome bonus + $100 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $1,000), and up to $1,200 for depositing $200,000 or more ($1,000 welcome bonus + $200 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $2,000).
To qualify for the bonus, you must be a new Raisin customer who signs up between June 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days of your first deposit. You can make one or multiple deposits during this window, and your total deposited amount determines your bonus tier. You may add more funds during the 14-day window to reach a higher bonus tier. Satisfying these base requirements is mandatory to unlock and earn the optional recurring deposit boost. You can add this boost during your 14-day window by setting up an automated schedule that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. The recurring deposit boost is an extra cash reward earned by setting up an automated savings schedule within your first 14 days that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. Your base welcome bonus tier sets the maximum cap for this extra reward. If you choose to skip it, you will still earn your base welcome bonus by meeting the standard qualifying terms. However, you cannot earn the recurring boost on its own; satisfying the base welcome bonus requirements is mandatory to unlock it.
Once the deposit window closes, your balance must remain at or above your qualifying bonus tier for 90 days. If your balance drops below that amount during the 90-day period, you may no longer be eligible for that bonus. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for this bonus.
Bonus cash will be deposited by Raisin into the customer’s Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time.
Capital One 360 Checking: Open a Capital One Checking account and earn $250 with code CHECKING250. Terms apply.
Capital One 360 Checking
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Open account with promo code CHECKING250 and set up and receive at least 2 direct deposits, each of $500 or more, within 75 days of account opening. Terms apply.
- Branches and Capital One Cafes in some states
- Variety of accounts
- Robust digital platform and app
- Great customer service
- Higher APY available at other financial institutions
Capital One boasts a top-rated mobile app and has over 70,000 fee-free Capital One, MoneyPass, and Allpoint ATM locations. For those looking for face-to-face interaction, Capital One has over 450 locations and 50 Capital One Cafes, where customers can bank, get a cup of coffee, and ask for advice from a certified money coach. However the APY is lower than other online banks.
Why bank bonuses are worth a look
Thinking about changing banks? Now's a smart time to do it. Lots of banks are offering cash bonuses -- sometimes a few hundred bucks -- just for opening a new account.
The steps are usually simple. You might need to set up a direct deposit to a checking account, swipe your debit card a few times, or keep a certain balance in the account. But be careful -- skip a step and you might miss out.
Also, don't forget: these bonuses count as income. If you earn more than $10, you'll likely get a 1099-INT when tax time rolls around.
If you're planning to move your money anyway, picking up a bonus while you're at it is a nice little win.
How to get a bonus
Most offers are easy to qualify for -- just follow the instructions. Here's what they usually involve:
- A direct deposit within 30 to 90 days of opening your account
- For savings accounts, a bigger deposit you leave alone for a few months
- Some offers only need a few debit card purchases or bill payments
Always read the fine print before you sign up. Make sure the terms fit your habits so you don't miss out.
Fine print to look out for
Some deals sound great but have extra rules. You might need to keep a certain balance or set up a regular deposit to skip monthly fees. And if you've had an account with the bank recently, you might not be eligible.
Even after you check every box, the bonus won't hit your account right away. It can take up to 90 days.
To help you skip the hassle, we've pulled together this week's best offers above -- simple, clear, and worth your time.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.15%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.15% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate -- currently 3.95% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees.
Min. to earn: $1
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Earn up to $1,200 when you sign up and fund your account using code SUMMER26.¹
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers can earn up to $60 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999 ($50 welcome bonus + $10 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $100), up to $150 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999 ($125 welcome bonus + $25 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $250), up to $300 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999 ($250 welcome bonus + $50 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $500), up to $600 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999 ($500 welcome bonus + $100 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $1,000), and up to $1,200 for depositing $200,000 or more ($1,000 welcome bonus + $200 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $2,000).
To qualify for the bonus, you must be a new Raisin customer who signs up between June 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days of your first deposit. You can make one or multiple deposits during this window, and your total deposited amount determines your bonus tier. You may add more funds during the 14-day window to reach a higher bonus tier. Satisfying these base requirements is mandatory to unlock and earn the optional recurring deposit boost. You can add this boost during your 14-day window by setting up an automated schedule that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. The recurring deposit boost is an extra cash reward earned by setting up an automated savings schedule within your first 14 days that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. Your base welcome bonus tier sets the maximum cap for this extra reward. If you choose to skip it, you will still earn your base welcome bonus by meeting the standard qualifying terms. However, you cannot earn the recurring boost on its own; satisfying the base welcome bonus requirements is mandatory to unlock it.
Once the deposit window closes, your balance must remain at or above your qualifying bonus tier for 90 days. If your balance drops below that amount during the 90-day period, you may no longer be eligible for that bonus. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for this bonus.
Bonus cash will be deposited by Raisin into the customer’s Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
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FAQs
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Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
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Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
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Most of the time, no. Opening a bank account may involve a soft pull or identity check, but it usually doesn't trigger a hard credit inquiry. That said, if the bank offers overdraft protection linked to a credit line, a hard pull might happen -- but that's rare.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.