Best Bank Account Bonuses This Week: June 15, 2025
KEY POINTS
- Featured bonus: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit when you open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC), plus get a boosted APY for up to six months!
- Requirements: Most bonuses involve direct deposit or a minimum savings balance.
- Weekly updates: We sift through banks each week to find the easiest, highest-value offers.
Want a higher interest rate, extra cash, and zero fees? (Me too!)
Right now, with SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) customers can snag a cash bonus: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) — that equals up to 4.00% APY!
That means you're not only getting a welcome bonus, but you'll also earn above-average interest on your emergency fund or everyday cash while it sits. No account fees, no minimums -- just easy money for doing what you'd be doing anyway.
We comb through dozens of banks each week to find the easiest and most rewarding offers. Deals like these don't last forever, so if SoFi® sounds like a fit, double-check the fine print and make your move.
Top 5 bank bonuses this week
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Up to $300 bonus, plus a limited-time APY boost
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, for a limited-time only, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for 6 months + a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Terms apply. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
Chase Total Checking®
- Largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets
- More than 15,000 ATMs and 4,700 physical locations
- Wide range of financial products
- User-friendly online and mobile banking tools
- No minimum deposit to open
- Chase Overdraft Assist
- Low APYs on savings accounts and CDs
- $12 monthly maintenance fee waived only with qualifying activity
Chase Total Checking® combines tons of features with superior customer service. It's a safe place to put your money. You can walk into any of thousands of branches and withdraw cash from more than 15,000 ATMs in Chase's network. You can access everything online, too. It's one of the best checking accounts for in-person and over-the-phone customer service.
- Enjoy $300 as a new Chase checking customer, when you open a Chase Total Checking® account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment.
- Access to more than 15,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 branches
- Chase Mobile® app - Manage your accounts, deposit checks, transfer money and more -- all from your device.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
- Open your account online now
- Available online nationwide except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. For branch locations, visit locator.chase.com.
- Chase Overdraft Assist℠ – no overdraft fees if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day or if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day*
*With Chase Overdraft Assist℠, we won't charge an Overdraft Fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day OR if you're overdrawn by more than $50 and you bring your account balance to overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the next business day (you have until 11 PM ET (8 PM PT) to make a deposit or transfer). Chase Overdraft Assist does not require enrollment and comes with eligible Chase checking accounts.
**Monthly service fee is $12, or $0 with one of the following, each monthly statement period:
- Electronic deposits made into this account totaling $500 or more, such as payments from payroll providers or government benefit providers, by using (i) the ACH network, (ii) the Real Time Payment or FedNowSM network, (iii) third party services that facilitate payments to your debit card using the Visa® or Mastercard® network,
- OR a balance at the beginning of each day of $1,500 or more in this account,
- OR an average beginning day balance of $5,000 or more in any combination of this account and linked qualifying Chase checking, savings, and other balances.
Discover® Online Savings: Up to $200 bonus
Discover® Online Savings
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- Online only; single branch location in the U.S.
The Discover® Online Savings account promises customers an above-average interest rate and few limitations. Most people won't ever encounter fees with this account, and you won't have to worry about keeping track of your monthly withdrawals either.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
Discover® Cashback Debit: Up to $360 per year
Discover® Cashback Debit
- Cash back rewards on debit cards
- Early direct deposit
- No monthly maintenance, NSF, or overdraft fees
- Great customer service
- Cash back rewards capped
- No interest-bearing checking account
- No physical branches
- No reimbursement for out-of-network ATMs
The Discover Cashback Debit account could be a lucrative option for those who frequently use their debit card. With cash back on eligible purchases, it's possible to earn even more than you could with a typical checking account APY without changing your habits at all. The fact that Discover has done away with many common checking account fees only adds to its appeal.
BMO Smart Advantage Checking: $400 bonus
BMO Smart Advantage Checking
- Generous relationship benefits
- Strong suite of other banking products
- Member FDIC
- Negative customer service reviews
Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Bank N.A. Available in the U.S. Member FDIC
What to know about bank account bonuses
Bank account bonuses offer an easy way to pocket some extra cash -- sometimes a few hundred dollars with very little work. But earning the bonus means carefully following the offer's requirements. Most promotions involve setting up a direct deposit, usually from your paycheck or government benefits, along with simple tasks like making a deposit or using your debit card a few times.
Missing any of these steps could cost you the bonus. Also, remember that these bonuses count as taxable income; if you earn more than $10, you'll likely receive a 1099-INT for tax reporting. If you're already planning to switch banks, taking advantage of a bonus offer can make the move even more worthwhile.
How to qualify for a bank account bonus
Earning a bank bonus is usually pretty simple, but you'll need to follow the requirements closely. Most offers begin by having you set up a direct deposit -- often from your paycheck or government benefits -- within 30 to 90 days of opening the account.
Some savings account bonuses may ask for a larger deposit that stays in the account for several months. Other offers might only require a few debit card purchases or online bill payments per month from the account.
Every offer is slightly different, so be sure to review the terms carefully and make sure the requirements fit your budget and spending habits.
Things to watch out for
Before pulling the trigger on a bank bonus offer, take a moment to read the fine print associated with the account. Some banks charge monthly fees unless you meet specific conditions, such as setting up direct deposit or maintaining a minimum balance. Others may exclude you from earning the bonus if you've recently had an account with that bank.
Upon meeting all the requirements, it can still take up to 90 days for the bonus to show up. That's why it's important to fully understand the offer upfront. To help, we've focused on simple, no-hassle bonuses from trusted banks -- so you can avoid unnecessary complications.
Don't miss out on this week's featured bonus
SoFi® is awesome for banking. (And I'm not just saying that because SoFi® Stadium is around the corner from me in LA and a crazy fun place). Its app is really slick, there are no annoying account fees, and the combo of cash bonus + boosted savings rate is a sweet deal if you’re already setting up direct deposit. My favorite part is simply getting rewarded just for keeping your money somewhere safe.
Ready to give it a shot? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC), set up your direct deposit, and start stacking that bonus + extra interest while the offer lasts.
SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25.
SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25.
FAQs
-
Typically, it's a paycheck, government benefit (like Social Security), or other ACH transfer from an employer. Some banks are strict, while others are more lenient and accept transfers from other financial institutions. It's always smart to check the exact terms in the bonus offer.
-
Sometimes! It depends on the bank's rules. Some banks let you earn a bonus again after a certain amount of time (like 12 or 24 months), while others limit you to one bonus per customer for life.
-
If you can qualify without overcomplicating your finances, yes! A few hundred dollars for moving your money is a great deal, especially if there are no strings attached.
